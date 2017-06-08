ROMEOVILLE - Governor Bruce Rauner today toured Amazon's new Romeoville fulfillment center, which is one of nine new facilities Amazon is opening in Illinois. Amazon's expansion in Illinois will continue to strengthen the state's economy.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Amazon invest and expand in Illinois," Governor Rauner said. "Illinois should be a job creation destination, and this new fulfillment center represents what can happen when we make an effort to attract high-quality employers, encourage investment and create jobs."

The Romeoville fulfillment center was the fourth to open in Illinois, and is located ten miles from the first fulfillment center to open in Joliet. Currently, it employs more than 1,000 people and has plans to hire additional employees. Amazon has committed to creating more than 8,000 jobs in Illinois at nine different facilities. Since Governor Rauner took office, Amazon has expanded to Goose Island, Edwardsville (two projects), Romeoville, Waukegan, Joliet (two projects), Monee and Aurora.

“In just over two years, Illinois has proven itself to be an ideal location from which Amazon can continue offering customers our vast selection and superfast shipping speeds,” said Akash Chauhan, Amazon’s vice president of North American operations. “We’re excited to be growing and creating even more full-time jobs that offer comprehensive benefits on day one as well as generous maternity and parental leave benefits.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Rauner Administration and Intersect Illinois - the state's new economic development corporation - worked closely with Amazon on the company's short-term needs, but also to realize the long-term potential of investing in Illinois.

“Amazon continues to drive significant investment in Illinois and continues to create good paying jobs,” said incoming President & CEO of Intersect Illinois Mark Peterson. “Intersect Illinois’ mission, in partnership with the State, is to continue to bring great companies like Amazon to Illinois to grow our economy and open up more opportunity for Illinoisans in every corner of the state. This is just the beginning of what Illinois is capable of if we put our efforts together and focus on cultivating a booming economy.”

Illinois boasts a skilled workforce, central location, and expansive infrastructure system that includes the third-largest interstate system, second largest rail network, five international airports, and the third largest international port. These critical assets are key to growing the Illinois economy.

“Economic development is a collaborative effort that starts at the local level,” said Illinois Department of Commerce Director Sean McCarthy. “The scale of Amazon’s investment in Illinois is remarkable, and it is important to note that projects like this would not have been possible without the leadership and hard work of our local government, business and community leaders. Their dedication helped Amazon identify the potential within Illinois and made them feel at home.”

More like this: