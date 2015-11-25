SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner today granted ten and denied 200 clemency petitions. Nearly 1,200 petitions remain from previous administrations.

The 210 clemency petitions Governor Rauner acted upon today are part of dockets dating back to April 2007. Each person granted clemency has recently undergone a criminal background check through the Illinois State Police’s Law Enforcement Agencies Data System.

A granted clemency request for a pardon with expungement allows the petitioner to seek expungement of their conviction through the court system.

This is the fifth set of petitions the governor has reviewed since taking office. The Governor’s Office has developed a process to review clemency petitions on a regular basis.

For additional information on the granted clemency cases, please contact Ken Tupy at the Prisoner Review Board at (217) 782-1610 or Ken.Tupy@illinois.gov.

