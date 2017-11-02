SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner today expressed his desire for Illinois to serve as a host state for disaster victims from Puerto Rico who were displaced by Hurricane Maria. Rauner contacted the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA’s) Region V office in Chicago to let them know the state of Illinois would like to be considered for FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program, which FEMA and announced on Monday.

“Illinois continues to stand ready to help our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico as they recover from the unbelievable destruction caused by Hurricane Maria,” said Rauner. “At the very least, it will be many months before some survivors will once again have a home on the island. We want to do everything possible to help them through this very difficult time.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Under the TSA program, FEMA is seeking host states in the Continental U.S. to coordinate support for Puerto Ricans displaced by the hurricane. FEMA will reimburse host states for 100 percent of eligible sheltering costs.

Rauner has directed the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to work with FEMA Region V staff on a host state agreement. Puerto Rican Governor Rosello will determine what states serve as host states.

On Oct. 1, Governor Rauner contacted Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rosello to express Illinois’ willingness and ability to send state personnel and assets to assist him and the citizens of Puerto Rico as they work to recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria.

More like this: