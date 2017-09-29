CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner and Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti today encouraged Illinois residents to help the millions of Americans struggling to recover from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria by donating money or time to trusted voluntary, faith-and-community-based charitable organizations.

“Mother Nature has devastated Puerto Rico, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, the U.S. Virgin Islands. As we’ve seen whenever disaster strikes in Illinois, people are eager to help in any way possible,” Gov. Rauner said. “Now, it’s time for us to show that compassion and generosity to help our fellow Americans who have been devastated by hurricanes. We know recovery will take months, even years, so we ask you to please open your hearts to help those struggling to recover.”

Rauner directed people to the www.Ready.Illinois.gov/hurricanehelp website that directs them to a list of organizations where they can donate.

“Many organizations have already been vetted by the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, so you can be assured that your donations to these groups will go where help is truly needed,” said James K. Joseph, director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. “Volunteers should never self-deploy to a disaster site. Anyone seeking an opportunity to get involved in response and recovery operations is encouraged to volunteer with local and nationally known organizations, such as those vetted by the National VOAD,” he added.

People are advised against donating unsolicited goods, such as used clothing or household items, since they may not meet the needs of those affected. They are encouraged to make financial donations to the organizations. “This allows these reputable organizations to obtain needed resources nearer to the disaster location and more efficiently manage logistics and transportation costs related to moving large volumes of donated items,” added Lt. Governor Sanguinetti.

“Your support now and in the future, will help many Americans in their time of need,” said Gov. Rauner.

