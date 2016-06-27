PEORIA - Governor Bruce Rauner visited the Illinois Air National Guard's 182nd Airlift Wing on Friday, June 24, to thank the Wing's Airmen for their service and to highlight the unit's ability to respond both to state emergencies and national contingencies.

The Governor met with the 182nd Airlift Wing Commander, Colonel William Robertson, and other members of the Wing.

"Our National Guard is among the strongest and most capable forces in the military. Its Airmen and Soldiers train hard to be ready whenever they are needed, by either the State of Illinois or the United States of America," Governor Bruce Rauner said. "The 182nd Airlift Wing is among the best Air Force units in the nation – Guard, active or Reserve. It is an honor to meet these dedicated men and women face-to-face and thank them for keeping us safe."

Article continues after sponsor message

During his visit, Colonel Robertson briefed Governor Rauner on the Airlift Wing's mission which supports both the federal government and the State of Illinois. After the briefing, Governor Rauner met with members from some of the units assigned to the Wing and toured the maintenance facility where various equipment displays were set up to demonstrate the Wing's Domestic Operations Response capabilities.

Governor Rauner is the Commander-in-Chief of the Illinois National Guard's more than 13,000 members serving in both the Army National Guard and the Air National Guard. The Governor may use the Illinois National Guard to respond to natural or man-made disasters and national security incidents.

The 182nd Airlift Wing is comprised of over 1,200 members and possess equipment to support a host of Domestic Operations Responses. Included are; C-130 aircraft which can provide airlift for personnel and equipment movement into affected areas and personnel evacuations out of affected areas, Humvee's equipped with UHF radio capability and satellite and cellular capabilities for emergency communications, quick reaction response force capability for peacekeeping and preservation of property activities, mobile emergency operational command and control for incident response coordination with civilian authorities, route clearing package for entry access to affected areas, facility search and recovery, fire suppression and Chemical, Biological, Nuclear and Radiological Response Force Package to assist local first responders. In unison, these domestic operation capabilities are designed to support the State of Illinois and a local community effected by either a man-made or natural disaster or incident.

The 182d Airlift Wing has supported numerous state emergencies to include the 1993 and 2008 Mississippi Flood Response and the 2014 Washington, Illinois Tornado. The Wing is a seven time recipient of the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, five of them since 2001. The Wing has additionally been recognized for leading all Air Force C-130 units in Mission Capable Rates for 8 out of the past 9 years.

More like this: