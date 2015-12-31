Governor Rauner adds five counties to State Disaster Proclamation for Flooding Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Governor returning to Springfield tomorrow to tour flooded areas in coming days SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner today added Alexander, Christian, Clinton, Douglas and Morgan counties to the state disaster declaration for widespread flooding. This brings the statewide total of declared counties to 12.



On Tuesday, Gov. Rauner declared Calhoun, Jackson, Jersey, Madison, Monroe, Randolph and St. Clair counties.



“While the rains have stopped, we’re continuing to see more communities battling flood waters in order to protect their residents and critical facilities,” said Governor Rauner. “The state of Illinois will continue to support these local efforts with personnel and resources throughout this flood event.”



Governor Rauner will return to Springfield Thursday evening and will spend the following several days in Central and Southern Illinois viewing flood damage, thanking volunteers and ensuring communities have everything they need.



A state disaster declaration makes a wide variety of state resources available that can help communities respond and recover from flooding. Such resources include sandbag, sand, pumps, trucks and other heavy equipment and other assistance to ensure public safety.



The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Springfield was activated Monday morning to coordinate the state’s flood response. The SEOC will remain open until the threat has passed.



