CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker today announced the resignation of Prisoner Review Board (PRB) member LeAnn Miller. Miller conducted the recent Crosetti Brand hearing and prepared a draft order provided to a panel of two additional members for concurrence, as per PRB procedure.

“The Prisoner Review Board must be able to operate independently as they review enormously difficult cases, but I believe LeAnn Miller has made the correct decision in stepping down from her role.” said Governor JB Pritzker. “It is clear that evidence in this case was not given the careful consideration that victims of domestic violence deserve and I am committed to ensuring additional safeguards and training are in place to prevent tragedies like this from happening again. My thoughts are with Laterria Smith as she recovers and with the entire family of Jayden Perkins as we mourn this tragic loss—may his memory be a blessing.”

Governor Pritzker has asked the PRB to engage experts and advocates to design and implement expanded training for PRB members related to handling domestic violence cases. The Governor has also directed the PRB and Illinois Department of Corrections to review the current rules and procedures for receiving information related to cases involving domestic violence to determine whether changes are necessary. As the administration continues to review the facts in this case, it may pursue any broader statutory or policy changes needed to strengthen PRB’s review of similar cases moving forward.

The PRB is an independent, bipartisan body comprised of members appointed by the Governor. Governor Pritzker will announce appointments to fill current PRB vacancies following a thorough search.

