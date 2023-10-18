CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker and allies announced the formation of Think Big America, a new organization focused on protecting and expanding reproductive rights. Think Big America (TBA) builds on the progress that Governor Pritzker’s administration and its allies have made in Illinois and takes the fight to right wing extremists all across the country. By helping to support initiatives that expand rights and make life better for working families, TBA will get big things done for all Americans.

“From attending rallies and marching with my mother as a young boy, to codifying the right to choose into state law before the fall of Roe v Wade, my commitment to protecting and expanding reproductive rights has been lifelong,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Think Big America is dedicated to ensuring the fundamental right of reproductive choice for individuals everywhere––regardless of their state of residence, religion, race, or socioeconomic status.”

“Over the last six years, I’ve seen the governor’s commitment to expanding human, civil, and reproductive rights up close,” said Think Big America Board Member and Former White House Social Secretary, Desirée Rogers. “There has never been a more critical time for everyone to get off the sidelines and into the fight, and I am ready to work alongside Governor Pritzker and our board members to ensure the rights and freedoms we enjoy in Illinois can be a reality for everyone.”

“Think Big America envisions a world where every person has the autonomy and agency to make their own choices about their health care future,” said Think Big America Board Member and State Representative for Illinois’ 12th District, Margaret Croke. “The fight to safeguard our rights isn’t a partisan issue, but a human rights imperative. I look forward to working with Governor Pritzker to make this goal a reality for all Americans.”

“All across the nation, women are under attack from retrograde politicians who want to enact an extreme agenda that limits our freedoms,” said Think Big America Board Member and Alderman for Chicago’s 8th Ward, Michelle Harris. “It is time to take the fight directly to those who seek to divide us and show them we will not go backwards.”

In many states, Americans are suffering at the hands of radical politicians who regularly engage in the culture wars as opposed to focusing on the issues that matter to their constituents. Zealots, led by Donald Trump, are eliminating access to abortion, banning books, discriminating against Black and brown Americans and other marginalized communities, and denying science––making life harder for working families.

Under Governor Pritzker’s leadership Illinois has codified reproductive rights into law. Just weeks into his second term, Governor Pritzker signed more sweeping legislation that protects health care providers from legal action, expands guaranteed insurance coverage, and increases reproductive health access.

