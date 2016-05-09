SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner announced today he has made appointments to the Illinois Gaming Board, the Illinois Community College Board, the Illinois Lottery Control Board, the Illinois Workforce Investment Board, the Illinois Board of Higher Education, and the Children and Family Services Advisory Council.



Name: Steven Dolins

Position: Member - Illinois Gaming Board



Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Steven Dolins to the Illinois Gaming Board. Dolins will bring years of accounting experience to the board.



Since 1993, Dolins has served as the President of The Dolins Group, Ltd., located in Northbrook. In that capacity, he oversees the firm and works with clients in tax planning. He is also a member of both the American Institute of CPA and the Illinois CPA Society.



Dolins earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and lives in Northbrook.





Name: Dustin Heuerman

Position: Member – Illinois Community College Board



Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Dustin Heuerman to the Illinois Community College Board. His background in education and criminal justice will bring a unique perspective to the board.



Since 2010, Heuerman has served as a faculty member at Lake Land College where he is responsible for teaching undergraduate classes online and in-person, curriculum review and development, and student advisement. Before going into education, Heuerman worked in law enforcement. He was the Chief of Police for the Village of Atwood and a Deputy Sheriff for the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. He is a member of the American Association of Community Colleges and the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences.



Heuerman received his bachelor’s degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice from Indiana State University and his Doctorate from Ferris State University in Community College Leadership. He lives in Champaign.

Name: Jonathan Garber

Position: Board Member – Illinois Lottery Control Board

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Jonathan Garber to the Illinois Lottery Control Board. Garber’s experience in project management, product development and marketing will bring an important perspective to the board.

Most recently, Garber worked for Sidney Garber Jewelers where he managed his family’s retail and manufacturing business. Prior to that, he worked for Mediagenic as a product manager and Videomation/Apple as a project manager.

Garber earned his bachelor’s degree from Lake Forest College. He lives in Evanston.

Name: Joseph Forbes

Position: Board Member – Illinois Workforce Investment Board

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Joseph Forbes to the Illinois Workforce Investment Board. With experience in manufacturing and as a small business owner, Forbes will be to bring a dual perspective to the board.

Forbes is currently the owner of Versatech, LLC. It specializes in business strategy and manufacturing consulting. Previously, he was the Director of Plant Operations and General Manager of Hitachi Metals America. He also worked with the Illinois Manufacturing Extension Center helping small to medium-sized businesses improve their competitiveness.

Forbes holds a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University and an MBA from Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville. He lives in Effingham.

Name: Jim Palos

Position: Board Member – Illinois Board of Higher Education

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed James Palos to the Illinois Board of Higher Education. His experience as a higher education administrator, as well as in non-profit management and education organizations brings a valuable perspective to the board.

Previously, Palos was the President of Wright College, which is part of City Colleges of Chicago. During his tenure, Wright College saw a 23 percent increase in the number of students graduating, while increasing student learning support and decreasing operational expenses. He is currently the President of Hyde Park Institute. He also worked for JP Consulting as a Principal, and is a former member of the Illinois State Board of Education.

Palos earned his bachelor’s degree from Columbia College (New York) and his MBA from Northwestern University. He lives in Chicago.

Children and Family Services Advisory Council

· Tysiana Jackson (current DCFS youth)

· Robert Foltz

· Merri Ex

· Mary Crane

· Maria Del Scoro Pesqueira

· Margaret Berglind

· Derek Velazko

· Carlos Rodriguez (current DCFS youth)

· Antwan Terpuea (former DCFS youth)

· Anita Weinberg

· Alice McGowan

