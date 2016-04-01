Governor names Sean McCarthy Acting Director of DCEO; Jim Schultz to transition to ILBEDC

Name: Mauro Glorioso

Position: Chairman – Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board

Governor Bruce Rauner has designated Mauro Glorioso the Chairman of the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board (PTAB). Glorioso has spent the past 16 years at the state board as a board member and staff member.

Glorioso joined the PTAB in 2000 working as an attorney and administrative law judge for the agency. He held hearings and resolved disputes between taxpayers and Boards of Review. In 2009, he became one of the five members of the PTAB, which is tasked with the overall operations of the agency.

Glorioso earned his bachelor’s degree from St. Xavier College and his law degree from The John Marshall Law School. He lives in Westchester.

Name: Jack Thomas

Position: Member at Large – Illinois Board of Higher Education

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Western Illinois University (WIU) President Jack Thomas to the Illinois Board of Higher Education. Thomas will bring a university administrator’s perspective to the board.

Thomas has held high-level administrative roles at WIU for the past eight years. He first joined the university as the Provost and Academic Vice President where he provided academic and internal leadership to the campus. He was named President in July 2011 and took over as the university’s Chief Executive Officer to ensure the university’s strategic plan is implemented on the Macomb and Moline Campuses.

Thomas is currently a board member of the American Association for Blacks in Higher Education, an Executive Board Member on the Council of Fellows for the American Council of Education, and a Board Member of Stillman College.

Thomas earned his bachelor’s degree from Alabama A&M University, his master’s degree from Virginia State University and his Ph.D. from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He lives in Macomb.

