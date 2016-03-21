SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner has made an appointment to the Illinois Liquor Control Commission, and made two reappointments to the State Board of Health.

Name: Thomas Gibbons

Position: Commissioner – Illinois Liquor Control Commission

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Thomas Gibbons to the Illinois Liquor Control Commission. Gibbons’ experience as a food and beverage store manager will provide a unique perspective to the commission.

Gibbons spent his career in food and beverage retail, most recently as the manager of Town Liquor Inc., which was a retail liquor store in Chicago. He operated the store for more than 35 years. Prior to his work there, he was the manager and resident supervisor of many Jewel Food Stores for more than 15 years.

In addition, Gibbons was appointed the SSA Commissioner in Chicago for District 20. He served in this role for 20 years until 2015. He is the former president of the Morgan Park/Beverly Hills Business Association and an executive board member of the Beverly Area Planning Association.

Gibbons earned his bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University. He lives in Chicago.

Name: John Herrmann

Position: Board Member – State Board of Health

Governor Bruce Rauner has reappointed Dr. John Herrmann to the Illinois State Board of Health. Herrmann has used his experience as a veterinarian to find ways to improve and protect public health.

Herrmann is currently a professor at the University of Illinois in the College of Veterinary Medicine working in herd health management and animal reproduction. In this role he has developed the joint Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and Master in Public Health program. He is a co-director of the college’s Center for One Health Illinois, which works collaboratively with other medical and health disciplines to “attain optimal health for people, animals, and the environment,” at the local, national and world level.

In private practice, Herrmann focused on dairy herd health, small animal medicine and wildlife rehabilitation. He owned practices in Cedarville and Freeport.

Herrmann earned his bachelor’s degree from Illinois Wesleyan University, graduated from the University of Illinois as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, and earned his master’s degree in public health from the University of Illinois-Chicago. He lives in Freeport.

Name: Vincent Bufalino

Position: Board Member – State Board of Health

Governor Bruce Rauner has reappointed Dr. Vincent Bufalino to the State Board of Health. Bufalino has more than 35 years of experience as a physician and administrator.

Bufalino is a clinical cardiologist and the Senior Vice President for the Advocate Cardiovascular Institute, where he oversees cardiovascular services for the Advocate Medical Group (AMG). In this position, he is responsible for 140 cardiologists in the system and has helped lead the expansion of cardiovascular services AMG offers. Prior to that, he was the Vice Chairman and CEO of Midwest Heart Specialists, which merged with AMG in 2011. He has also advised the DuPage County Board of Health on its obesity programs.

Bufalino earned his medical degree from the Stritch School of Medicine at Loyola University Chicago. He also earned his bachelor’s degree from Loyola University Chicago. He lives in Glen Ellyn.

