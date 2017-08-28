SPRINGFIELD - “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people of Texas as they deal with unimaginable flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

“The state of Illinois stands ready to expedite assistance wherever needed. I have directed Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director James K. Joseph to alert state agencies and our mutual aid partners in law enforcement, fire services, emergency management, public works, public health and other disciplines that could be called on to provide assistance, if requested.

“IEMA is closely monitoring requests for assistance through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, the national system for coordinating disaster assistance. Director Joseph personally contacted the emergency management director to let him know Illinois stands ready to assist in any way possible. IEMA also is assessing potential needs in Louisiana in the event assistance is needed there.

“The impacts of this disaster will be long-lasting. Illinois is committed to assisting Texas and other states in the Gulf region through the response and recovery process.”

