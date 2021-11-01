Gov. Pritzker's Office Sends Notice About Lowering U.S. Flags and State Flags To Half Staff For Officer Timmins
SPRINGFIELD - The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from Governor JB Pritzker that all persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Officer Tyler N. Timmins of the Pontoon Beach Police Department.
Timmins died in the line of duty after a shooting last Tuesday at Speedway Gas and Convenience Store. He was rushed to a St. Louis hospital where he later died.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Gov. Pritzker's office said Please lower the United States flags and the State flags at all buildings occupied by your agency’s personnel until:
Sunset on Tuesday, November 2, 2021
More information is available at:
https://www.illinois.gov/ about/flag-honors.html
More like this:
Related Video: