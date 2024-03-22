CHICAGO - Governor Pritzker, joined by Illinois film officials and stakeholders, will depart Sunday, March 24 for an economic development mission to California to promote Illinois to business and film industry leaders. Building on the success of Illinois’ Illinois Film Production Services Tax Credit, the Governor, alongside representatives from the Illinois Film Office and Illinois Production Alliance, will meet with major studios and distributors to discuss increased opportunities for investment in Illinois.

“The strides Illinois has made in growing our film and television production sector in recent years is nothing short of remarkable, and it’s time to ensure that every production company and studio knows exactly what we can offer them here in the Land of Lincoln,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This trip will be a chance to shed a light on what the Illinois Film Production Services Tax Credit as well as our increased film infrastructure can offer companies who may be looking to expand beyond Southern California.”

“When production companies choose Illinois, they not only get the benefits of the state’s Film Production Services Tax Credit, gorgeous locations, and top-flight infrastructure across the state, they also get access to a dedicated, talented workforce,” said Christine Dudley, Executive Director of the Illinois Production Alliance. “One thing that everyone agrees on – labor, business, and government alike – is that bringing more film and television production to Illinois benefits everyone.”

“Through the competitive tax credit incentive enacted by Governor Pritzker, Illinois’ film industry is breaking records and proving its reputation as an industry leader,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “The Illinois Film Office welcomes the opportunity to tout our successes while showing Hollywood studios and companies why they should consider doing business in Illinois.”

Governor Pritzker will begin his trip in the San Francisco Bay area, meeting with business executives to promote Illinois’s investments in quantum computing and manufacturing. Following these meetings, the Governor will depart to Los Angeles for several days of meetings with film studio executives and major production companies to discuss Illinois’s tax credit for film production and other attractive incentives for the film industry. Governor Pritzker will be joined by representatives from the Illinois Film Office and the Illinois Production Alliance.

In 2022, Governor Pritzker extended the landmark film industry tax credit through 2032. The incentive program, which offers tax credits for local labor and production expenditures, has been a key factor in Illinois landing major productions. Recently Illinois broke previous records for the film industry investment with 2022 seeing $700 million in production expenditures– far exceeding pre-pandemic levels. The State's tax credit has resulted in a $6.81 return on investment for every dollar spent on the incentive, resulting in $3.6 billion in economic activity between FY17 and FY22. 94 percent of Illinois’s current film industry economic impact is attributed to the impact of the tax credit enacted by Governor Pritzker.

