SPRINGFIELD - Today, Governor JB Pritzker took the following bill action:

Bill Number: HB 26

Description: Establishes new internet accessibility requirements for school districts to ensure that all students with disabilities can fully participate in any curriculum content delivered online.

Action: Signed

Effective: August 1, 2022

Bill Number: HB 88

Description: Addresses existing inequities impacting communities of color by expanding eligibility for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program to individuals with a drug felony conviction.

Action: Signed

Effective: Three months after becoming law

Bill Number: HB 117

Description: Requires employers of 25 and more people to participate in the Illinois Secure Choice Savings Program.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: HB 633

Description: Allows Illinois residents to maintain a vegetable garden on private property.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: HB 679

Description: Aligns the power of attorney for healthcare with the declaration of mental health treatment.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 704

Description: Allows a surrogate decision maker to use the findings of a licensed out-of-state physician or healthcare provider in end-of-life decisions.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 714

Description: For the examination of health care records, expands the definition of a "health care practitioner" to include any therapist or counselor.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: HB 734

Description: Allows a civil no contact order to become permanent at the request of a victim, if there is a conviction for criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual abuse or aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: HB 739

Description: Allows health care professionals to provide prescription antibiotic drugs for the treatment of trichomoniasis to the sexual partner(s) of individuals infected with trichomoniasis without physical examination.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: HB 741

Description: Updates provisions relating to the Bright Start and Bright Directions College Savings Programs.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 796

Description: Adds the University of Illinois to the Public University Uniform Admission Pilot Program starting with the 2022-2023 academic year.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: HB 809

Description: Clarifies that the Joint Labor and Management Committee (JLMC) is not required to operate a community outreach program, maintain a master register of eligible candidates, or contract with a testing agency to establish or operate a program or register for full-time firefighter placements.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: HB 814

Description: Allows the court to deposit money from a ward’s estate into a qualified tuition program under 529 of the Internal Revenue Code.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: HB 835

Description: Streamlines how funds are distributed within the Lawyers’ Assistance Program Fund.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022, except that the provisions amending the State Finance Act take effect July 1, 2022

Bill Number: HB 842

Description: Clarifies the assessment of fees under the Adult Guardianship Article of the Probate Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: HB 862

Description: Creates a seven-year statute of limitation on unpaid fines from municipal ordinance violations.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 1068

Description: Facilitates a pathway to permanent guardianship for Illinois Department of Children and Family Services youth, based on the best interests of the child.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 1158

Description: Expands the number of members that serve on a Chicago Public Schools local school council from 13 to 15 voting members by adding 2 full-time student members beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 1162

Description: Inserts the word opioid as part of the instruction, study, and discussion on effective methods for the prevention and avoidance of drugs and the dangers of opioid and substance abuse in the school code.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 1710

Description: Alters the requirements for the Superintendent of the Illinois School for the Deaf and the Superintendent of the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 1719

Description: Amends various articles of the school code to replace the terms "school guidance counselor" and "guidance counselor" with the term "school counselor".

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 1742

Description: A victim of non-consensual contact may provide a written statement to a family member obtain a no contact order.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: HB 1746

Description: Requires school boards to appoint at least 1 employee to act as a liaison for students in the legal custody of Department of Children and Family Services and to ensure proper communications are made to the Department’s Office of Education and Transition Services.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 1760

Description: Requires 50% of an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant to be paid to the local government at the time of the grant award and allows a grantee to opt out of the advance payment.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 1776

Description: Requires Department of Children and Family Services to pay a per diem rate for inpatient psychiatric stays at a hospital with pediatric or adolescent impatient psychiatric units beyond medical necessity.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 1777

Description: Makes revisions regarding how the City of Chicago covers costs related to injury of police and firemen.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 1779

Description: Requires individual and group health plans to cover bio-marker testing.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: HB 1785

Description: Requiresa school board to hold at least three public hearings prior to closing a school building unless the building has been deemed unsafe by a licensed entity.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 1803

Description: States that all monies deposited under the Unlicensed Practice, Violation, Civil Penalty section of the Collection Agency Act shall be deposited into the Financial Institution Fund.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 1805

Description: Permanently establishes the Call4Calm text line to connect individuals to mental health support in their area.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 1931

Description: Adds use or disposal of surplus real estate by a municipality to the definition of an industrial project.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 3025

Description: Requires the Department of Healthcare and Family Services to provide reimbursement for epilepsy services via telehealth.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 3882

Description: Expands the definition of police vehicle to include watercraft, recreational off-highway vehicle, all-terrain vehicle and aircraft.

Action: Signed

Article continues after sponsor message

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 673

Description: Expands the definition of ‘restorative measures’ in the School Code by stipulating that it also means increasing student accountability if the incident of bullying is based on religion, race, ethnicity, or any other category that is identified in the Illinois Human Rights Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 692

Description: Creates the Coal Tar Sealant Disclosure Act. Addresses pavement sealants, but does not apply to sealants used for roofing applications

Effective: January 1, 2023

Bill Number: SB 695

Description: Extends by 5 years the current sunset date (from December 31, 2021, to December 2026) for the Illinois EPA’s “fast-track” rulemaking authority to adopt regulations under the federal Clean Air Act (CAA).

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 701

Description: Expands the definition of abuse under the Adult Protective Services Act, requires the Department on Aging to offer a trauma-informed training program, and a demonstration project to create an assessment tool to identify at-risk seniors.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 755

Description: Requires the Department of Children and Family Services to make contact information available for a youth’s court appointed guardian ad litem, if a youth-in-care, current foster parent/caregiver, or caseworker requests it.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 765

Description: Allows the program administrator of the First Time Weapon Offender Program to be appointed by the Chief Judge of each Judicial Circuit.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 820

Description: Cleans up language in the School Code based on changes that were adopted as part of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus’ Education and Workforce Equity Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 915

Description: Makes various changes to state parks designations.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 919

Description: Adds 4 members the Broadband Advisory Council to represent underrepresented and ethnically diverse communities.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1056

Description: Makes numerous technical changes to the Illinois Pension Code.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022. Certain changes to the Illinois Pension Code and the changes to the State Mandates Act are effective immediately.

Bill Number: SB 1566

Description: Adds whether a person is pregnant or the parent of an infant to the list of factors that should be considered when withholding or minimizing an imprisonment sentence.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1588

Description: Makes changes for travel insurance under the Illinois Insurance Code.

Action: Signed

Effective: 90 days after signed

Bill Number: SB 1611

Description: Allows the Secretary of State to accept electronic signatures for documents.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1638

Description: Requires all public universities to provide a report to students containing relevant, independent, and accurate data related to the student's major and the occupational outlook of that field of study.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1650

Description: Extends the deadline to file a claim for benefits for a line of duty death.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 1656

Description: Adds the Mass Animal Mortality Event (MAME) amendment to the Dead Animal Disposal Act (DADA). Defines a MAME as an event in which large numbers of animals die or are at an increased risk of mortality due to disease, natural disaster, or any other non-disease related event.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1657

Description: Establishes continuing education requirements for persons registered to install, service, recondition, or repair a weighing or measuring device used in trade or commerce.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1658

Description: Updates the requirements of sealing on weights and measures.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1675

Description: Amends language relating to automatic enrollment of employees into the State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan.

Action: Signed

Effective: July 1, 2021

Bill Number: SB 1677

Description: Allow no-contact orders to also prohibit contact through electronic communication.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1681

Description: Includes probation officers, as law enforcement officers for line of duty compensation.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1723

Description: Amends the Illinois Public Accounting Act to improve the exam process

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1730

Description: Requires public corporations to report the self-identified sexual orientation and self-identified gender identity of its directors.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1753

Description: Requires surplus line insurance providers to show efforts to include all variable provisions of the master policy.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1765

Description: Requires each state agency to increase diversity through interview panels and reporting.

Action: Signed

Effective: July 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1771

Description: Expands Health Worker Background Checks to include Department of Corrections employees.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 1780

Description: Requires a mobile park owner to provide water to each household for 3 days, instead of 5, if a water supply is disrupted. This requirement does not apply if the disruption of water service originates from factors that are outside the control of the mobile home park

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1786

Description: Requires the Department of Human Services to create and maintain a post-secondary mental health database and resource page.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 1790

Description: Requires the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to publish on its website information concerning the process for requesting a rehearing and the process for restoring a license after the successful completion of a term of probation, suspension, or revocation of a license for physicians and chiropractors licensed under the Medical Practice Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1795

Description: Clarifies that the statutory fiduciary duties a member owes to a member-managed company and its other members do not limit any fiduciary duties owed at common law.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1799

Description: Provides that general assistance funds are explicitly included in existing provisions prohibiting accumulation of township funds that exceed an amount equal to or greater than 2.5 times the annual average expenditure of the previous three fiscal years.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

More like this: