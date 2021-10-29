SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statements following the full passage House Bill 370, Senate Bill 1169, and the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act.

House Bill 370, which repeals the Parental Notification of Abortion law:

“At a time when reproductive rights are under attack across the country, Illinois is protecting those critical reproductive rights. This repeal was essential, because it was the most vulnerable pregnant minors who were being hurt most by this law: victims of rape, incest and physical abuse,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I thank Representative Anna Moeller, Senator Elgie Sims and the countless lawmakers and advocates who have fiercely fought to repeal this harmful law and keep vulnerable young people safe. I’ll be proud to sign this legislation. I will not waiver in the battle to protect reproductive rights.”

Senate Bill 1169, a clarification of legislative intent for the Health Care Right of Conscience Act:

“We have effective tools to fight this pandemic — namely, vaccines, masks and testing — and all of our communities are safer when we use the public health and workplace safety protocols we know to work,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I want to thank Speaker Welch, Leader Robyn Gabel, and Senate President Harmon for being such fierce champions of this legislation. I also want to thank the members of the House and Senate Democratic caucuses who joined together to affirm that the Health Care Right of Conscience Act was never meant to put vulnerable people in harm’s way. This legislation clarifies existing law’s intent without infringing on federal protections. Ultimately, this means we can keep kids in school, businesses open, neighbors safe, and continue on the path to bring this pandemic to an end.”

Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act:

“With the passage of the REV Act, Illinois is making clear that it intends to be a leading state in the burgeoning electric vehicle manufacturing industry. As a leader in clean energy and as a global transportation hub, Illinois is an ideal home for this important climate-friendly industry,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I appreciate the hard work and sponsorship of Senator Steve Stadelman and Representative Dave Vella, who shepherded this bill through with broad support from our lawmakers. With our climate action plan in one hand and the electric vehicle REV Act in the other, I will aggressively work to recruit and support businesses that will create thousands of good jobs in communities across our state.”

