Springfield, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement on the passage of SB 2541 from the Illinois General Assembly.

"Health care is a right, not a privilege, and our hospitals and health care partners deserve all the necessary support they require to deliver care widely and accessibly," said Governor JB Pritzker. "That need is only amplified in a global public health emergency and I applaud the work of Senator Steans, Majority Leader Harris, and the bipartisan, bicameral Medicaid Working Group for working to ensure that hospitals across the state receive over $250 million in additional annual funding, with a total of $3.8 billion in payments to hospitals for the life of the program. This funding will boost health care services in under-resourced communities across Illinois and ensure that our hospitals, which serve on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, have the resources they need to care for all Illinoisans. I look forward to signing this legislation when it reaches my desk."