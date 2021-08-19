SPRINGFIELD– Building on efforts to increase equity and the wellbeing of all students, Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation that expands protections of religious freedom for students and establishes Muhammad Ali’s birthday, January 17, as a commemorative school holiday.

“I am pleased to sign these three pieces of legislation that will make our schools more inclusive and safer,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These pieces of legislation will not only expand protections for all our students, they will ensure that schools across Illinois recognize the contributions of Americans of different faiths. Students of all religious backgrounds deserve our full support in our classrooms and these bills will help make that a reality.”

HB 160 requires school districts to excuse students from engaging in a physical education course during a period of religious fasting. The student’s parent or guardian must notify the school principal in writing that the pupil is participating in a religious fast.

HB 169 allows a student to be absent from public school due to religious reasons, including the observance of a religious holiday or participation in religious instruction.

The bill also allows schools to require the parent or guardian of the student to give notice of the absence to school officials.

SB 564 requires history courses to include the study of the contributions made by Americans of different faith practices, including, but not limited to, Muslim Americans, Jewish Americans, Christian Americans, Hindu Americans, Sikh Americans, Buddhist Americans, and any other community of faith that has shaped America.

The bill also adds the birthday of Muhammad Ali, January 17, to the list of commemorative school holidays. Commemorative school holidays recognize patriotic, civic, cultural, or historic persons on regular school days.

“We are lucky to have such a beautifully diverse state,” said State Senator Laura Ellman (D-Naperville). “We celebrate our diversity by ensuring that students across Illinois see themselves and their cultures represented in the school curriculum, and we cultivate tolerance and respect by teaching students about cultures different than their own.”

“When kids are hungry, PE class can be especially draining—it might even put them in danger of dehydration or fainting,” said State Senator Adriane Johnson (D-Buffalo Grove).“Every child should be allowed to celebrate their culture and observe religious traditions without risking their health.”

“Illinois is a diverse state with several religious communities,” said State Senator Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago). “Our school calendar will now reflect the diversity of our state and allow students of all faiths the flexibility to practice according to their religious calendar.”

“The signing into law of HB 160 and HB 169 sends a strong message that in Illinois we celebrate and respect all of our neighbors’ cultures and traditions. Governor Pritzker’s action today highlights Illinois as a welcoming community where people of all religious backgrounds can thrive,” said State Representative Daniel Didech (D-Buffalo Grove).

“I’m happy to have championed SB564. Not only are we highlighting the work and patriotism of Muhammad Ali, but we also help school curriculums capture the diversity of our state and elevate the contributions to society of individuals from all collective communities of faith,” said State Representative Edgar Gonzalez, Jr. (D-Chicago).

HB 160 and HB 169 are effective immediately.

SB 564 is effective January 1, 2022.

