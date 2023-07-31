CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker signed HB 1540, a bill banning the usage of e-cigarettes in indoor public spaces. The bill adds electronic smoking devices to the 2008 Smoke-Free Illinois Act, which banned smoking in most public spaces in the state. The amended act would now ban electronic smoking devices in any place where combustible smoking is already prohibited.

“Illinoisans deserve to enjoy public spaces without being exposed unwillingly to secondhand vapor and other electronic cigarettes byproducts,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Now, e-cigarettes and vapes will qualify under existing anti-smoking laws, reducing air pollution and making a more accessible, healthy Illinois.”

Electronic cigarettes, like their combustible counterparts, contain nicotine in addition to flavorants and other aerosolized components that can lead to lung damage over time. Electronic cigarettes are popular among young people, and nicotine use during adolescence can cause long-term issues with addiction and mood. Secondhand vapor from these products can transmit the same negative side effects to passers-by.

The American Lung Association and the Respiratory Health Association advise against e-cigarette use, particularly for young people. Vulnerable populations such as those with asthma, transplant recipients, or anyone with reduced lung capacity can be particularly susceptible to the side effects of secondhand smoke. For more on the risks of e-cigarette use, visit the Surgeon General’s report. The law goes into effect January 1, 2024.

“A tobacco epidemic continues in our state,” said State Senator Julie Morrison (D-Lake Forest). “We have made great progress, but the surge of use of e-cigarettes has threatened that progress and lured more people toward a deadly addiction. I am proud to have passed a measure to ban the use of e-cigarettes indoors, and I thank the Respiratory Health Association, American Lung Association and Governor Pritzker for their advocacy.”

“E-cigarettes have become more prevalent, but they are not harmless," State Rep. Camille Y. Lilly (D-Chicago) said. "Let’s continue to do what we can to reduce smoking, create cleaner indoor public places and produce healthier outcomes for everyone.”

“E-cigarettes pose a significant health risk,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “I applaud Governor Pritzker and the legislative sponsors for taking action to protect Illinoisans from the effects of second hand e-cigarette aerosol and other by-products. E-cigarettes can cause lung damage and addiction to nicotine. Banning indoor use of these devices sends a strong message that e-cigarettes are not a safe alternative to smoking.”

“As we celebrate the 15th year of the landmark Smoke-Free Illinois Act, the American Lung Association commends Governor Pritzker for signing HB1540 into law to protect workers and all Illinoisans from the harmful toxins and carcinogens in secondhand electronic cigarette emissions,” said Harold Wimmer, National President and CEO of the American Lung Association. “We thank advocates statewide for creating momentum for expanding the smokefree law by reducing the negative effects of e-cigarettes on our communities and thank Representative Lilly, Senator Morrison and the General Assembly for their leadership on this issue.”

“Secondhand smoke from e-cigarettes has been linked to everything from asthma attacks to heart and lung disease,” said Joel Africk, President and CEO of Respiratory Health Association. “The Governor and General Assembly should be congratulated for expanding the Smoke-Free Illinois law and protecting the health of everyone in Illinois.”

“The Illinois Academy of Family Physicians applauds the General Assembly and Gov. J.B. Pritzker for including all vaping products in the Smoke-Free Illinois law that will protect public health. We have already seen devastating effects of this epidemic. Youth are becoming hopelessly addicted because these devices are easy to use, easy to hide and hard to quit. This stronger law validates the dangers of vaping, and ensures these products have no presence in our public places,” said Tabatha Wells, MD, FAAFP, Chair of the Board, Illinois Academy of Family Physicians. “As long as the industry creates and promotes harmful products with the goal of attracting future customers, we will continue to advocate for strong laws to protect public health. We will work with people of all ages to quit smoking and vaping, which will reduce the disease and health care costs that are linked to these tobacco and nicotine delivery products.”

