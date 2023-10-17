CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker joined several local stakeholders today for the Illinois Medium- and Heavy- Duty Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy Bootcamp hosted by the Electrification Coalition. The event was an opportunity for Illinois legislators, companies, and environmental organizations to convene to advance Illinois’ commitment to fighting climate change with transitions to zero-emission vehicles.

“As Governor, I’m working with industry partners to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and to fight climate change,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m excited to welcome the Electrification Coalition to Illinois, as our state’s manufacturing workforce is best-in-the-nation and second-to-none. Together, we have an opportunity to shape the next frontier of electrification – and it starts right here.”

Governor Pritzker delivered the keynote address to kick off the day-long conference, emphasizing recent action to decarbonize transportation and incentivize electric vehicle manufacture and purchase.

In 2023 alone, the Pritzker administration has:

Increased EVs on the road by 44%;

Awarded $12.6 million to fund nearly 350 fast-charging ports across Illinois;

Launched incentives towards the purchase of EVs, offering Illinois residents a $4,000 rebate;

Partnered with numerous manufacturers including Manner Polymers, TCCI, and Gotion to ensure career pathways in EV manufacturing.

The Electrification Coalition, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., has held policy bootcamps in other states, including North Carolina, Nevada, and Virginia.

“The rapidly growing EV industry provides a historic opportunity to grow Illinois’ economy and create new good-paying jobs while securing our clean energy future,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Illinois is taking a truly comprehensive approach to electrification by incentivizing consumer EV adoption, building up needed infrastructure, and ensuring our workforce is prepared for the jobs of the future.”

“The Illinois EPA strongly supports Governor Pritzker’s electrification of our transportation sector through prioritization of electric vehicle adoption through various incentive and grant programs,” said Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim. “In addition to our Electric Vehicle Rebate Program, more than $85 million in grant funding has been dedicated to all-electric public transit busses and public passenger/commuter locomotives, all-electric school buses, and light-duty electric charging infrastructure.”

Governor Pritzker has committed to a state goal of 1 million EV’s on the road by 2030 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

