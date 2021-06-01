SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement following the Senate passage of the additional cannabis legislation.

“Equity is at the core of cannabis legalization in Illinois, and this essential legislation will accelerate our collective vision to make sure that the communities harmed the most by the war on drugs can participate in this industry as it grows,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford and Representative La Shawn K. Ford helped bring so many advocates together to improve upon our historic law, and I am grateful for their work ushering this bill to my desk. I look forward to signing this bill into law so that we can begin the next phase creating a cannabis industry that reflects the diversity of all of our people.”

