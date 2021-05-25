Gov. Pritzker Issues Statement Following Passage Of Additional Cannabis Legislation Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement following the House passage of the additional cannabis legislation.

Article continues after sponsor message “As a state that values making our laws reflective of our diverse communities, we must ensure that social justice is at the center of everything we do — and today, that means building upon our work of passing the most equity-centric cannabis law in the nation,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “By authorizing additional lotteries that are focused on social equity applicants, we’re ensuring that communities that have been left out and left behind have new opportunities to access the cannabis industry. This legislation further ensures those least likely to have already had a foot in this industry will see a bigger piece of the pie. I want to thank Representative La Shawn K. Ford, all of the cosponsors and the many advocates for seeing this legislation through the House. I look forward to the Senate’s support in this step toward the Illinois our residents deserve.”

