



CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker today announced a new mask mandate in all indoor settings.

This was Pritzker's statement: "To slow the spread of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant, all Illinois residents over the age of two will be required to wear a mask in all indoor settings, effective Monday, August 30. The requirement is applicable to both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents statewide. Countless studies have demonstrated the efficacy of masks at preventing the spread of COVID-19, with the CDC identifying at least 10 that confirm the benefit of universal masking via community-level analyses – including two U.S. states – in addition to observational, economic, epidemiological, and cross-sectional survey studies."

Pritzker continued and said: "While face coverings are not required outdoors, masks are strongly encouraged in crowded outdoor settings like festivals and concerts as well as for activities that require close contact with people who are not vaccinated. These latest vaccine, testing, and mask requirements are a floor in the state’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Alton Mayor David Goins said he supports Gov. Pritzker's mask-mandate decision.

"With the numbers of the Delta Variant cases rising in Madison County and the City of Alton, I support this type of mandate for the health and safety of our residents. The COVID-19 numbers in our region are concerning. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated. It is very easy to get it now, an appointment is not even needed at most places. I encourage people for their health and safety and safety of others to get the vaccine."

Pritzker said employers, schools, and other organizations can take additional health and safety steps to help bring an end to the ongoing pandemic.

Governor Pritzker previously announced more stringent requirements regarding vaccination and testing for state employees at state-run 24-7 congregate living facilities to protect the state’s most vulnerable residents. Leaders in the private sector are encouraged to follow suit.