CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker has issued a Disaster Proclamation based on the severe weather and flooding that affected Cook County on September 17. This declaration follows extensive work by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) with local governments to assess the impacts of the storms on the communities in Cook County.

While state officials have already been working closely and providing resources to impacted communities from the June/July storms, this proclamation allows local entities increased access to more state resources and emergency personnel who can assist in response and recovery efforts from the September storm.

"Many areas in Cook County suffered extensive damages due to last month’s torrential rain and flooding," said Governor JB Pritzker. "To support those impacted across the state, I have signed a disaster proclamation to mobilize every available resource, accelerating the recovery process and providing relief for our residents. I want to thank IEMA-OHS for their ongoing coordination."

Article continues after sponsor message

On September 17, severe storms passed through Cook County producing heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and nine inches of precipitation. This severe storm system caused substantial flooding, resulting in significant property damage with widespread power outages and blocked roadways affecting homeowners, businesses, utilities, and local governments. This storm also caused disruptions to transportation due to flash flooding, widespread debris limited access to roadways, and power outages impeded work efforts in Cook County.

"After our Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment with local, county, and FEMA partners in multiple municipalities in Cook County, we have found significant damages,” said Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Our Recovery Division continues to work closely with each of the affected communities helping them to recover from this severe weather."

Based on reports received by the IEMA-OHS, local resources and capabilities in the communities hit by these storms have been exhausted, and State/Federal resources are needed to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe storm in Cook County.

The Disaster Proclamation goes into effect immediately.

More like this: