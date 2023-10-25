Gov. Pritzker, IDPH Announce $9.5M To Strengthen Mental Health Services For Youth Across Illinois
CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the State of Illinois has awarded $9.5 million in funding to 40 different applicants across the state to support post-pandemic child and adolescent health. The size of the grants ranges from $83,000 to just over $400,000. Sixty percent of the grants are going to schools, 20% to hospital or clinic-based programs, 17.5% to local health departments and 2.5% to colleges.
The funding is primarily from the CDC’s COVID-19 Public Health Workforce Supplemental Funding program authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) plus $500,000 in state dollars. It is being offered to help schools and local agencies improve student care through workforce enhancements, developing frameworks to prevent adverse childhood experiences, interventions to assist children suffering from trauma, and training for medical and school staff to expand adolescent mental health resources.
“We recognize that the last few years have presented numerous challenges for all of us, and this is especially so for our youth,” Governor Pritzker said. “Thanks to this infusion of federal funding, we are strengthening school-based programs and local agencies that serve the mental health needs of young people all across Illinois. I applaud the Biden Administration for recognizing the need to direct resources to these kinds of programs that support our youth.”
“IDPH is excited to support innovative ideas from across the state dedicated to addressing the mental health needs of children and young people,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “From Winnebago County in the north to Gallatin County in Southern Illinois, we were impressed with the thoughtful proposals we received from schools, health care providers, local health departments, and colleges to strengthen child and adolescent health.”
The funding opportunity was overseen by IDPH’s Office of Women’s Health & Family Services. More than 50 percent of the applicants for the funding opportunity are receiving funding.
The proposals outline numerous different strategies to strengthen mental health services for students across Illinois. These include developing student support programs and offering specialized curriculums in areas like stress management and nutrition; providing mental health training, education and support for teachers; providing such training for all school personnel; creating suicide awareness and prevention efforts; creating plans for mental health outreach; developing plans to address mental health needs during current and future public health emergencies; hiring counselors and other mental health professionals; and providing telehealth counseling and evaluation services.
See below for list of grantees and funding amounts:
Grantee
Amount Awarded
County
City
Alivio Medical Center
$415,000.00
Cook
Chicago
Arrowleaf Johnson County
$249,000.00
Johnson
Vienna
Bloomingdale SD 13
$249,000.00
DuPage
Bloomingdale
Board of Trustees University of Illinois
$281,308.58
Cook
Chicago
Bond County Health Department
$83,000.00
Bond
Greenville
Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53
$313,341.60
Kankakee
Bourbonnais
Chicago Heights School District 170
$342,674.36
Cook
Chicago Heights
Chicago Public Schools
$415,000.00
Cook
Chicago
Cicero School District 99
$176,583.33
Cicero
Cook
Clay County Hospital
$180,630.85
Clay
Flora
Community High School District 99
$249,000.00
DuPage
Downers Grove
Crusaders Central Clinic Association
$249,961.74
Winnebago
Rockford
Douglas County Health Department
$241,974.05
Douglas
Tuscola
Downers Grove Grade School District 58
$332,592.62
DuPage
Downers Grove
DuPage High School District 88
$249,000.00
DuPage
Downers Grove
Egyptian Public and Mental Health Department
$224,752.53
Gallatin
Eldorado
Elmhurst Community Unit School District 205
$249,000.00
DuPage
Elmhurst
Erie Family Health Center
$182,270.43
Cook
Chicago
Evanston Township High School District #202
$169,030.45
Cook
Evanston
Evergreen Park Elementary School District 124
$292,118.50
Cook
Evergreen Park
Fenton Community High School District 100
$249,000.00
DuPage
Bensenville
Glenbard Township High School District 87
$249,000.00
DuPage
Glen Ellyn
Gower School District 62
$124,031.88
DuPage
Willowbrook
Greene County Health Department
$166,000.00
Greene
Carrollton
Herrin Community Unit School District 4
$316,546.94
Williamson
Herrin
Horizon Health Foundation
$99,731.66
Edgar
Paris
Indian Prairie School District #204
$248,585.00
DuPage
Aurora
Joliet Public Schools District 86
$206,688.16
Will
Joliet
Lincoln Elementary School District #27
$86,657.93
Logan
Lincoln
Loyola University of Chicago
$132,800.00
Cook
Maywood
Marquardt School District 15
$249,000.00
DuPage
Glendale Heights
Rochelle Township High School
$99,669.42
Ogle
Rochelle
Salt Creek SD 48
$249,000.00
DuPage
Villa Park
School District 45
$249,000.00
DuPage
Villa Park
Stark County Health Department
$197,930.02
Stark
Kewanee
Stephenson County Health Department
$83,000.00
Stephenson
Freeport
Tamaroa Grade School District #5
$278,302.60
Perry
Tamaroa
Tapestry 360 Health
$408,890.58
Cook
Chicago
Tri-County Special Education Association
$377,807.70
DeWitt
Bloomington
Will County Health Department
$214,870.33
Will
Joliet
TOTAL AWARDED
$9,431,751.26
