CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the State of Illinois has awarded $9.5 million in funding to 40 different applicants across the state to support post-pandemic child and adolescent health. The size of the grants ranges from $83,000 to just over $400,000. Sixty percent of the grants are going to schools, 20% to hospital or clinic-based programs, 17.5% to local health departments and 2.5% to colleges.

The funding is primarily from the CDC’s COVID-19 Public Health Workforce Supplemental Funding program authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) plus $500,000 in state dollars. It is being offered to help schools and local agencies improve student care through workforce enhancements, developing frameworks to prevent adverse childhood experiences, interventions to assist children suffering from trauma, and training for medical and school staff to expand adolescent mental health resources.



“We recognize that the last few years have presented numerous challenges for all of us, and this is especially so for our youth,” Governor Pritzker said. “Thanks to this infusion of federal funding, we are strengthening school-based programs and local agencies that serve the mental health needs of young people all across Illinois. I applaud the Biden Administration for recognizing the need to direct resources to these kinds of programs that support our youth.”

“IDPH is excited to support innovative ideas from across the state dedicated to addressing the mental health needs of children and young people,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “From Winnebago County in the north to Gallatin County in Southern Illinois, we were impressed with the thoughtful proposals we received from schools, health care providers, local health departments, and colleges to strengthen child and adolescent health.”

The funding opportunity was overseen by IDPH’s Office of Women’s Health & Family Services. More than 50 percent of the applicants for the funding opportunity are receiving funding.

The proposals outline numerous different strategies to strengthen mental health services for students across Illinois. These include developing student support programs and offering specialized curriculums in areas like stress management and nutrition; providing mental health training, education and support for teachers; providing such training for all school personnel; creating suicide awareness and prevention efforts; creating plans for mental health outreach; developing plans to address mental health needs during current and future public health emergencies; hiring counselors and other mental health professionals; and providing telehealth counseling and evaluation services.

See below for list of grantees and funding amounts:

Grantee Amount Awarded County City Alivio Medical Center $415,000.00 Cook Chicago Arrowleaf Johnson County $249,000.00 Johnson Vienna Bloomingdale SD 13 $249,000.00 DuPage Bloomingdale Board of Trustees University of Illinois $281,308.58 Cook Chicago Bond County Health Department $83,000.00 Bond Greenville Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 $313,341.60 Kankakee Bourbonnais Chicago Heights School District 170 $342,674.36 Cook Chicago Heights Chicago Public Schools $415,000.00 Cook Chicago Cicero School District 99 $176,583.33 Cicero Cook Clay County Hospital $180,630.85 Clay Flora Community High School District 99 $249,000.00 DuPage Downers Grove Crusaders Central Clinic Association $249,961.74 Winnebago Rockford Douglas County Health Department $241,974.05 Douglas Tuscola Downers Grove Grade School District 58 $332,592.62 DuPage Downers Grove DuPage High School District 88 $249,000.00 DuPage Downers Grove Egyptian Public and Mental Health Department $224,752.53 Gallatin Eldorado Elmhurst Community Unit School District 205 $249,000.00 DuPage Elmhurst Erie Family Health Center $182,270.43 Cook Chicago Evanston Township High School District #202 $169,030.45 Cook Article continues after sponsor message Evanston Evergreen Park Elementary School District 124 $292,118.50 Cook Evergreen Park Fenton Community High School District 100 $249,000.00 DuPage Bensenville Glenbard Township High School District 87 $249,000.00 DuPage Glen Ellyn Gower School District 62 $124,031.88 DuPage Willowbrook Greene County Health Department $166,000.00 Greene Carrollton Herrin Community Unit School District 4 $316,546.94 Williamson Herrin Horizon Health Foundation $99,731.66 Edgar Paris Indian Prairie School District #204 $248,585.00 DuPage Aurora Joliet Public Schools District 86 $206,688.16 Will Joliet Lincoln Elementary School District #27 $86,657.93 Logan Lincoln Loyola University of Chicago $132,800.00 Cook Maywood Marquardt School District 15 $249,000.00 DuPage Glendale Heights Rochelle Township High School $99,669.42 Ogle Rochelle Salt Creek SD 48 $249,000.00 DuPage Villa Park School District 45 $249,000.00 DuPage Villa Park Stark County Health Department $197,930.02 Stark Kewanee Stephenson County Health Department $83,000.00 Stephenson Freeport Tamaroa Grade School District #5 $278,302.60 Perry Tamaroa Tapestry 360 Health $408,890.58 Cook Chicago Tri-County Special Education Association $377,807.70 DeWitt Bloomington Will County Health Department $214,870.33 Will Joliet TOTAL AWARDED $9,431,751.26

More like this: