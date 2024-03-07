DECATUR — Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined Primient leadership, the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and local stakeholders to celebrate Primient’s new investments in Decatur. With this milestone $400M investment over the next 5 years in infrastructure and operations, Primient will improve refining and drying practices and further ensure quality and reliability for decades to come. A leader in sustainable food and industrial ingredient production, Primient is the sole corn wet miller to replace coal use at every facility with more sustainable energy sources.

“Illinois is open for business, and we’re showing the rest of the nation that business development and environmental sustainability go hand-in-hand,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I couldn’t be prouder to join Primient leadership as they announce a historic $400 million capital investment here in Decatur. Today’s announcement doesn’t just secure Primient’s status as a market leader — it speaks to their commitment to serve as a true community partner.”

"In Illinois, we embrace innovation. We are ready to make changes that will protect our land for future generations and it's exciting to partner with businesses who share that goal," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "I look forward to seeing how Primient will use these funds to propel sustainable energy. This is the kind of work that will ensure Illinois' long-term economic and environmental success."

Primient’s Decatur facility investments will prioritize a few key projects:

Modernizing and upgrading feed, germ, and drying processes,

Improving syrup refining reliability and efficiencies,

Enhancing safety and equipment capabilities,

Updating employee spaces such as lunch and locker rooms,

And providing additional training and development opportunities and programming.

“Primient’s historic investment is creating jobs and helping to solidify Illinois’ reputation as a top biomanufacturing hub globally,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Through competitive incentives, an unmatched workforce, and unbeatable location and infrastructure, Illinois continues to be a premier location for businesses in top industries looking to grow and thrive.”

“These investments set a new standard for Primient and our industry,” said Jim Stutelberg, Primient CEO. “We are excited by the potential we see in our operations and our communities as we build towards a brighter, more sustainable plant-based future together.”

"Primient's investment in its Decatur operations reinforces the company’s long-standing position as a community leader and signifies strong confidence in our shared future” said Julie Wolfe Moore, Mayor of Decatur. “We are proud to partner with them as they lay the foundation for the next generation, ensuring that Decatur is ready to step into the potential of the bioeconomy."

The investment aims to guarantee the Decatur site’s future for the next 20 years, with technological and environmental considerations to ensure prosperity. As a long-term community partner, Primient has increased corn processing capacity by 10 million bushels, locally sourced, and created hundreds of jobs for Illinoisans.

As part of the expansion, the company received an Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) tax credit, which stipulates a $40 million minimum investment and creating 50 new full-time jobs and retaining nearly 540 full-time jobs. A link to the full agreement can be found here. (Note: Agreement will be on this site when executed).

