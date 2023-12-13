CHICAGO — Today, Governor JB Pritzker visited the Howe School of Excellence to participate in the Daisie Foundation’s annual “Holiday Magic Experience.” Following the event, the Governor visited the Anti-Cruelty Society’s (ACS) Dog Adoption Center and Clinic to celebrate 125 years of animal advocacy and adoption.

“As Governor, there’s nothing more exciting than celebrating the holiday season with Illinoisans, including the youngest and the furriest members of our state,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thank you to non-profits like the Daisie Foundation and the Anti-Cruelty Society for your tireless work to bring joy to families all over Illinois.”

“Today, I was proud to join Governor Pritzker at the Howe School of Excellence, to share some holiday magic with students, teachers and staff,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “This is a great time of year to take care of our communities and our students. I thank the Daisie Foundation for their ongoing commitment to empowering and supporting Illinois’ families.”

At Howe School of Excellence, alongside Santa and Mrs. Claus, elves, and school administrators, Governor Pritzker and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton distributed surprise gifts and toys to students aged Pre-K to 2nd grade, their teachers, and school staff members. The gift giving was followed by a luncheon for all attendees. Sponsors included Meijer, Shiraleah, Raising Cane’s, Old National Bank, Pink Pewter, Wantable, and Benefit Cosmetics.

The Daisie Foundation is a nonprofit organization that empowers mothers, children, first responders, and educators with community support and philanthropic efforts. The Holiday Magic Experience takes place each December in partnership with K-8 schools in underserved communities, providing a holiday party with toys, games, books, and holiday treats from volunteers and Daisie partners.

Afterwards, Governor Pritzker toured the Anti-Cruelty Society’s Dog Adoption Center and Clinic alongside ACS staff and local leadership. During the event, Governor Pritzker encouraged all Illinoisans to consider adoption. He also highlighted that the ACS has waived all adoption fees during the month of December in the spirit of the holiday season.

Founded in 1899, the Anti-Cruelty Society is Chicago’s oldest and largest, private, open-admission, unlimited stay humane society. With a mission of building a community of caring by helping pets and educating people, their comprehensive programs and services help over 50,000 animals and humans every year.

