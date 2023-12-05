SPRINGFIELD – Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined active duty military members, veterans, and Gold Star families at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum for the Gold Star Tree Lighting ceremony.

“The State of Illinois stands with our Gold Star families today and every day,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “In both joyous and sorrowful moments, we commemorate, remember, and celebrate alongside these families. We are forever grateful for their sacrifice and proud to honor the memory of our state’s fallen heroes. It’s this legacy of giving that marks the holiday season.”

The ceremony pays tribute to Illinois’ veterans, fallen heroes, and their families. Governor Pritzker joined the families in decorating and lighting a tree as a symbol of gratitude and remembrance. The Gold Star families in attendance at the ceremony were able to place a commemorative ornament on the tree in honor of their loved ones.

“Today we speak the names and honor the sacrifices of our fallen servicemen and women, and our military families,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “Their light is truly never gone because it lives on in these families. May we always remember those who gave their lives in service to our county and hold their families in hearts during this holiday season."

