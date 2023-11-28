CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) were joined today by local officials and community leaders to celebrate the completion of a series of multiyear improvements worth $82.1 million along Interstate 57, part of several investments in the state’s longest interstate highway made possible by the historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. Nearly 20 miles of I-57 were patched and resurfaced, while two bridges were repaired along a vital commercial and residential corridor connecting multiple communities from Chicago’s South Side through the south suburbs.

“After decades of neglect, we are delivering the kind of infrastructure improvements that Illinoisans have been waiting for,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Our two-year, $85 million investment created good-paying jobs and has produced a smoother, safer ride for all who use I-57. When we make smart investments in the roadways that working families and businesses rely on, we’re constructing a better future for the entire region.”

Starting in early 2022, I-57 was patched and resurfaced from Steger Road to West County Line Road and from Interstate 294 (Tri-State Tollway) to Halsted Street (Illinois 1), including ramps, rest areas, and weigh stations. Large, overhead expressway signs were replaced. At rest areas, ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps were added and upgrades were made to weigh-in-motion scale and Bluetooth sensors, facilitating better trucking and freight activity. The bridges over the Canadian National Railroad and Interstate 80 received new deck overlays, with structural steel repairs to both structures.

Up to 140,000 vehicles pass through the improved areas each day, making I-57 a crucial artery for commuter and freight travel in the region.

“These improvements are not just creating a smoother ride, improving safety, and enhancing quality of life in one part of the state. They are helping to deliver a long-term, comprehensive solution to preserve and modernize one of the state’s key assets in I-57,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Under Gov. Pritzker, IDOT continues to wisely invest taxpayer dollars to keep infrastructure in good repair while paving the way for future economic growth.”

"The I-57 corridor is not just crucial for south suburban families to get to school or work, but also to our nation's commerce," said Sen. Napoleon Harris, (D-Harvey). "The south suburbs is where goods move across the country. Projects like these are allowing businesses small and large to get their products where they need to be on-time, safely, and efficiently."

"Today, we are celebrating new bridge decks and newly resurfaced roads, but also a new sense of safety," said Rep. Will Davis (D-Homewood). "The south suburbs deserves excellent infrastructure and Rebuild Illinois is making that happen."

“This new construction and resurfacing not only improves the look entering the Southland, but improves safe travel along this important corridor to our South Suburbs like Markham. We appreciate our State's continued efforts for an even better Illinois,” said Markham Mayor Roger Agpawa.

“I am grateful for our state's commitment to transportation equity, job creation and economic growth in southern Cook County with this significant investment in critical infrastructure that will improve the quality of life for this region,” said Commissioner Monica Gordon.

At approximately 359 miles, I-57 is the state’s longest interstate and a critical travel and trucking link between Illinois cities and major institutions. Rebuild Illinois is improving I-57 up and down the state, including more than $219.4 million in bridge replacements, interchange upgrades, and multiple other improvements in Kankakee and Iroquois counties, $251.8 million for a rebuilt interchange at Interstate 57/74 in Champaign-Urbana and $267 million in capacity and safety upgrades in southern Illinois.

Across the state, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years in the state’s transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges, and 762 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.

