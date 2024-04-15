SPRINGFIELD - Today, Governor JB Pritzker announced the appointment of James Montgomery to serve as the Executive Director of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board (PRB), pending senate confirmation.

James Montgomery has over thirty years of civil stewardship experience, and most recently served as the Director of Administrative Services with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department in Massachusetts. In this role, he provided supervision and senior level support for the Chief Financial Officer, Director of Human Resources, and Director of Information Technology. Prior to his role with Suffolk County, Montgomery served as the Commissioner for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation and was Director of Administration and Finance. Montgomery also served as the Northeast/Midwest Vice President of Client Services at Intermedix Corporation, the largest emergency services and healthcare revenue cycle management/technology services company in the nation. He also has experience in procurement, administration, and finance from his time with the Boston Public Health Commission.

Article continues after sponsor message

Montgomery began his career in Illinois working for the offices of several elected officials. He was then elected as Mayor of Montgomery, IL in 1997, where he served until 2005. Montgomery received a Bachelor of Arts from Millikin University and a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University.

This new leadership position will be responsible for overseeing administrative board operations, including the facilitation of additional domestic violence prevention training and other important equity-based trainings for board members. The creation of the executive director position reduces the workload placed on the PRB chair and allows for the chair to focus more closely on leading casework.

About the Illinois Prisoner Review Board

The Illinois Prisoner Review Board handles all traditional parole release decisions, adjudication of adult and youth release revocation hearings, victim notification regarding inmate releases, and requests for executive clemency on behalf of the Governor.

More like this: