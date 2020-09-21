Gov. Pritzker Announces Two Appointments to Illinois Commissions and Committees Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration: ADULT USE CANNABIS HEALTH ADVISORY COMMITTEE Tom Hughes will serve on the Adult Use Cannabis Health Advisory Committee. Hughes is currently the Executive Director of the Illinois Public Health Association and has served in this role since July 2013. Before his appointment to this position, he was the Government Affairs Director and Public Health Consultant for IPHA. Hughes has had a long career in state government spanning over 32 years and serving in a variety of capacities including the Deputy Director of the Office of Health Protection at the Illinois Department of Public Health. Hughes is originally from Mattoon, Illinois and earned a a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and History from Eastern Illinois University.. Article continues after sponsor message WORKERS’ COMPENSATION COMMISSION Charles Watts will serve as an Arbitrator on the Workers’ Compensation Commission.* He has held this role since September 2017.Previously, he was the Chief Legal Counsel at Illinois House Republicans. Watts also was an American History and English teacher at Convent of the Sacred Heart in Chicago for over seven years. After law school, he worked at Anderson, Rasor & Partners LLP and then Madsen, Farkas & Powen LLC as an Attorney. Watts earned a Bachelor of Science from Eastern Michigan University and a Juris Doctor from Loyola University Chicago School of Law. * Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip