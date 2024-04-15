ILLINOIS - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration.

Illinois Student Assistance Commission

Elizabeth Lopez will continue to serve as a Member of the Illinois Student Assistance Commission.* Lopez currently serves as the Chief of Staff to the President of United Airlines and as Senior Managing Counsel for Global Competition & Alliances. At United, she manages a team of attorneys and is the primary legal counsel for all Latin American and Caribbean business operations. Lopez managed United’s relationship with the National Immigrant Justice Center (NIJC), where she regularly takes on pro bono legal work and coordinates pro bono opportunities for her colleagues. She has been with United since 2016, after eight years of private practice at a national law firm. She is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Museum of Mexican Art; she recently completed a 3-year term as a member of the Board of the Chicago Chapter of the Federal Bar Association; and she is a founding member of the Junior Leadership Board of the National Immigrant Justice Center. Lopez received her Juris Doctor from Northwestern University and her Master of Arts and Bachelor of Arts from Stanford University.

Public Administrator and Public Guardian

Nargis Khokhar will serve as the Public Administrator and Public Guardian for both Livingston and Ford County.* Khokhar has specialized in guardianship law for over a decade. She currently serves as the Principal Owner and Attorney at Guardian Law LLC, where she provides child representation and mediation assistance. Prior to starting her own firm, Khokhar served as an Assistant States Attorney in Tazewell County. She is an active member of the Illinois State and McLean County Bar Associations, and the Illinois Chapter of the Association of Family Conciliation Courts. Khokhar received a Bachelor of Arts from Rider University and her Master of Arts and Juris Doctor from American University.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

