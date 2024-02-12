Capital Development Board

Saul Morse will continue to serve as a Member of the Capital Development Board.

Morse is an attorney in the Springfield law firm of Brown, Hay & Stephens, LLP, concentrating his practice in matters related to governmental regulation, health care, and municipal law. He has practiced extensively in the Springfield community for 40 years. He first came to Springfield to serve as Chief Counsel to the Minority Leader of the Illinois State Senate, after which he engaged in the private practice of law for 15 years, concentrating his practice in governmental regulation, health care, and lobbying. During that time he served as Legislative Counsel for a wide range of organizations including the Illinois State Medical Society, Illinois Occupational Therapy Association, Illinois County Nursing Homes Association, Illinois Speech and Language Association, Six Flags Corporation, the Chicago Cubs National League Baseball Team, and various other entities. He has previously served as a member of the Illinois Human Rights Commission and as a member of the Illinois Comprehensive Health Insurance Plan Board, both by appointment of the Governor. Morse serves as an Adjunct Assistant Professor in Medical Humanities at the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine as well as having been an Adjunct Assistant Professor in Legal Studies at the University of Illinois Springfield. He also is Vice President of the Board of Post-Polio Health International and is Secretary of the Board of Innovate Springfield, a business and not for profit incubator. Morse received a Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor degree from University of Illinois.

Commission on Discrimination and Hate Crimes

Seth Limmer will continue to serve as a Member of the Commission on Discrimination and Hate Crimes.

Rabbi Limmer, DHL, is the founder of RePair Consulting, helping Not-for-Profits and Philanthropists advance efforts for justice and peace. During his rabbinate he served as chair of the Justice, Peace & Civil Liberties of the Central Conference of American Rabbis; vice-chair of the URJ’s Commission on Social Action; adjunct professor at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion; and Vice President of Leadership of the CCAR. On behalf of his lead role in organizing the Reform Movement’s participation in the NAACP’s 2015 America’s Journey for Justice, Rabbi Limmer accepted the Rabbi Maurice Eisendrath Bearer of Light Award, the highest honor of the URJ. 2016 saw the publication of his, Medieval Midrash: The House for Inspired Innovation, and 2018 featured the publication of Moral Resistance and Spiritual Authority, which Rabbi Limmer edited. Since 2021, Rabbi Limmer co-authors a regular column in the Chicago Tribune on matters of Social Justice with Rev. Ciera Bates-Chamberlain, Father Michael Pfleger, and Rev. Otis Moss III. Rabbi Limmer has served as Senior Rabbi of Chicago Sinai Congregation and Congregation B’nai Yisrael of Armonk, NY. Rabbi Limmer earned his Bachelor of Arts from Cornell University, Master of Arts, Rabinnic Ordination and Doctor of Hebrew Literature from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institution of Religion.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

