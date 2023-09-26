SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration.

Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees

Bernie Ranchero will serve as a Trustee on the Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees.* Dr. Ranchero is a passionate community healthcare activist and advocate for public higher education. He is committed to identifying and addressing healthcare disparities and inequalities through innovation and the promotion of greater access to healthcare for all. Dr. Ranchero currently serves as the public health department medical director in Coles County and is a medical advisor to numerous community organizations. His commitment to higher education is evidenced by his academic-faculty appointments and affiliations including tenure as a Clinical Assistant Professor at Carle Illinois College of Medicine, Southern Illinois School of Medicine, Indiana State University, and Eastern Illinois University. Dr. Ranchero has served on several national advisory boards consulting, educating, and advocating for patients regarding cardiometabolic disorders, LGBTQ+ healthcare, preventative medicine, and public health. He earned a Bachelor and Master of Science from the University of Illinois, a Doctor of Medicine from Xavier University School of Medicine, and a Master of Business Administration from Illinois Benedictine University. He is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and the American Board of Obesity Medicine. Dr. Ranchero is also a Certified Medical Review Officer and Certified Laboratory Director.

Illinois Board of Higher Education

Sharon Bush will serve as a Member of the Illinois Board of Higher Education.* Bush is the President of the Grand Victoria Foundation, a $150 million grantmaking organization with annual giving of $10 million to nonprofit organizations across Illinois. With over 20 years in the social sector, Bush has spearheaded transformations of organizations and initiatives that resulted in deep social and economic impact. She is a trustee of Roosevelt University where she collaborates with learners and leaders committed to academic and creative excellence. She was appointed to the Chicago Fed Advisory Council on Small Business, Community and Economic Development, Agriculture and Labor, where she helps advise the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago leadership about issues impacting their industries and communities. Bush is vice-chair of the Board of Directors of ABFE, a national philanthropic organization that advocates for responsive and transformative investments in Black communities. Bush holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Illinois and a Master of Public Administration from Roosevelt University.

Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority

Terrance B. McGann will continue to serve as a Member of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority.* McGann has been a Managing Partner with McGann, Ketterman & Rioux since 2010, where he focuses on Labor and Employment Law, Civil Rights Law, and Employee Benefits Law. He has lectured and written extensively in the areas of first amendment rights in labor disputes, defense and prosecution of Title VII actions, the impact of social media in employer relations, federal preemption of state statutes, and litigation tactics and strategies. He is a regular guest lecturer for Kent College of Law in Chicago, a regular speaker for the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans, and an instructor for Illinois Continuing Legal Education Programs. He has also consulted as an expert witness in a wide range of labor and employment disputes. McGann received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Illinois and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Illinois Chicago.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

