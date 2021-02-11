CHICAGO– Governor JB Pritzker is encouraging eligible Illinoisans who do not have health insurance to enroll in an ACA Health Insurance Marketplace plan beginning February 15th. An executive order signed by President Biden allows states, including Illinois, which utilize the federal marketplace to reopen this month to help more people purchase health insurance coverage. The 2021 Special Enrollment Period (SEP) in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic runs through May 15, 2021.

“Access to health care is a right, not a privilege, and ensuring you and your loved ones are covered is even more essential as we continue to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to President Biden’s executive order, Illinoisans will have an additional opportunity to enroll in a health insurance plan through the ACA Marketplace,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I applaud the Biden-Harris administration for their commitment to supporting states during this historic time and giving Illinois residents the tools they need to stay safe.”

Federal marketplace numbers show that more than 291-thousand Illinoisans enrolled in ACA Marketplace plans during the enrollment period ending last year. IDOI Acting Director Dana Popish Severinghaus said that those numbers will likely increase.

“We know families in Illinois are still hurting from the impact of COVID-19, whether they’re suffering from unemployment or caring for loved ones with the disease,” said Director Popish Severinghaus. “If you’ve lost your job-based health coverage or are uninsured for any reason, this is your opportunity to enroll in an ACA Marketplace health plan. You will not need to provide documentation of a qualifying life event which is typically required during a special enrollment period.”

The 2021 SEP in Response to COVID-19 also allows people currently enrolled in an ACA Marketplace health plan to change plans. Consumers can visit www.getcoveredillinois.gov for more information and to get answers to frequently asked questions about SEPs.

Get Covered Illinois (GCI) is the official health marketplace or “exchange” for Illinois consumers to purchase quality, affordable health insurance, facilitated by the federal government through the ACA Marketplace.

For more information on the 2021 Special Enrollment Period in Response to COVID-19 for the ACA Marketplace, visit:www.getcoveredillinois.gov

For information about insurance and COVID-19, visit the Illinois Department of Insurance: https://insurance.illinois.gov/consumer/COVID-19.html

