METRO EAST – Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined state and local officials to announce the grand opening of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport’s expanded terminal – a $31 million multi-year project bolstered by $7 million in grant funding from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) in addition to $24 million in federal dollars. The terminal expansion program supports passenger growth while giving airlines the opportunity to provide additional service.

“Here in Illinois, we are proud to boast one of the best and largest aviation systems in the nation. And in my mission to advance the economic development of this region, a crucial component is the modernization and maintenance of our airports and support for the people that keep them up and running,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Today, I’m proud to announce that after four years of construction and $31 million in state and federal funding, the 41,000-plus square-foot expansion of the MidAmerica St. Louis Airport terminal has been completed—nearly doubling its size.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Governor Pritzker today to cut the ribbon for the new Mid America Terminal. This would not have been possible without our administration’s determination and leadership,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “This multi-million project is yet another example of the historic investments our state is making, and our commitment to create good and sustainable jobs and facilities while uplifting Illinois working families.”

For the last 25 years, MidAmerica St. Louis Airport has been a popular travel choice for families in the Metro East and one of the busiest airports for passenger travel in Illinois. The state-funded expansion will make the travel experience more convenient and comfortable for passengers flying through one of the state’s premier airports.

The MidAmerica St. Louis Airport terminal project expanded the existing 53,500-square-foot terminal by an additional 41,000-plus square feet to meet the needs of the growing number of passengers at the airport. The expansion will allow travelers from near and far to enjoy a new, larger TSA screening area, two additional boarding bridges, service animal relief area, family restrooms, nursing room, expanded departure lounge, storm shelter, ADA compliant renovations, baggage handling system improvements, water bottle filling stations, and security enhancements.

"MidAmerica has been putting record numbers of passengers on the board year after year, and I look forward to welcoming even more travelers with this new terminal," saidAssistant Majority Leader Jay Hoffman, (D-Swansea). "Major infrastructure projects like these are not only great for our residents, but they are also an investment in our local building trades."

"The MidAmerica Airport is a $3 billion a year economic engine for the Metro East, and this new terminal will only make that number grow," said State Senator Christopher Belt, (D-Swansea). "When I advocate for infrastructure funding in my community, I look for smart investments that will enhance the opportunities for businesses and residents across the region. This does just that, and I'm proud to have been a champion for it."

“These investments in local infrastructure in St. Clair County will encourage travelers to fly through MidAmerica while ensuring the Metro East remains on the map as a popular destination for visitors," said St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern. "Our communities will reap the benefits of this terminal expansion project as MidAmerica passenger numbers continue to soar and travelers choose to shop, dine and stay in St. Clair County."

“DCEO is committed to supporting the growth of our state’s multibillion-dollar aviation system across Illinois,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “The terminal expansion at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport will elevate the travel experience for Illinoisans and visitors alike while ensuring our state remains a premier travel destination with unmatched infrastructure.”

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport acts as a gateway for business and recreation visitors to the Metro East region – in addition to significant air carrier activity, there is regular usage for corporate, military, air cargo operations, aerospace manufacturing and aerospace technology research.

The state’s investments in the aviation system continue to bolster economic development across Illinois. The MidAmerica St. Louis Airport has an annual economic impact of $3.1 billion while the statewide aviation system produces a $95.5 billion annual economic impact.

