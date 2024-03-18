CHICAGO - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointment in his administration.

Illinois Committee for Agricultural Education

Erika Allen will continue to serve as a Member of the Illinois Committee for Agricultural Education.

Allen currently serves as the Co-Founder and CEO of the Urban Growers Collective, an urban farm on the south side of Chicago. She also manages partners to develop materials and strategy for capital campaigns at Green Era Campus’ UGC training center and urban farm. Allen is a member of several local organizations including Olive Harvey College Urban Agriculture, where she serves on the Advisory Board, and Growing Justice, where she’s a member of the Advisory Committee. She was also awarded the Chicago Foundation for Women’s Impact Award. Allen received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She earned a Master of Arts and an Honorary Doctorate in Public Health from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate

