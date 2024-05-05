Gov. Pritzker Announces One Appointment to Board and Commissions Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Melineh Kano will continue to serve as a Member of the Commission on Discrimination and Hate Crimes.*Kano is the Executive Director of RefugeeOne, one of the largest refugee resettlement agencies in Illinois. Under Kano’s leadership, RefugeeOne annually serves more than 2,500 refugees and immigrants of all ages, ethnic groups, faiths, and backgrounds. She previously served as the Program Director for RefugeeOne, and before that, as the Reception and Placement Program Coordinator for InterChurch Refugee and Immigration Ministries. Kano received her degree in Business Management from the University of Rome and is fluent in five languages (Armenian, Farsi, French, Italian, and English). Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! * Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate. Print Version Submit a News Tip