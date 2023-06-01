MOUNT VERNON – Governor JB Pritzker, Manner Polymers, and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today joined local leaders and partners to announce Manner Polymers’ new manufacturing facility in Mount Vernon. Known as an industry manufacturing leader in polymer compounds, Manner Polymers’ new state-of-the-art Illinois facility will manufacture a wide array of PVC compounds, including automotive PVC compounds for use in electric vehicles (EVs) and components for solar panels.

The facility will be powered by a 15-acre solar field located on site. Bolstered by a Reimagining Energy and Vehicles in Illinois (REV Illinois) incentive package, Manner Polymers plans to invest $54 million and create more than 60 jobs for the Southern Illinois region.

“I couldn’t be prouder to announce that Manner Polymers has selected Illinois for their new 80,000 square foot, 100% solar-powered facility to manufacture electric vehicle PVC compounds, components for solar panels, and compounds for a variety of other industries,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to a talented local workforce, the coordination of state and local officials creating policies to help grow our economy, and our newly created REV Illinois incentive program, companies like Manner Polymers are making their way to the Land of Lincoln to take part in our growing manufacturing ecosystem and clean energy revolution.”

Manner Polymers is one of North America’s largest flexible PVC compounders serving a broad range of markets including automotive, appliance, construction, telecommunications, industrial, medical and agriculture. Its new 80,000 square foot Illinois facility will feature the most advanced manufacturing control systems available, with production expected to commence in the fall of 2025. Once in full operation, the new facility will increase the company’s production capacity by 100 million pounds – further strengthening the domestic supply chain for a litany of industries.

“I am thrilled that Manner Polymers has chosen to locate in Mount Vernon, invest millions, and bring more than 60 new jobs to our great city,” said Mount Vernon Mayor John Lewis. “Welcoming Manner Polymers to Mt. Vernon was a truly collaborative effort that would not have been possible without Governor Pritzker’s support and commitment to creating jobs and boosting economic development in downstate communities.”

“Not only will we incorporate the most advanced manufacturing control systems available, but we will also produce substantially all of the electricity that we use,” said CEO of Manner Polymers, Raj Bhargava. “Our objective is to build the lowest cost, highest quality, most environmentally sustainable flexible PVC compounding plant in the world.”

With competitive incentives through REV Illinois, unmatched infrastructure, and access to markets, as well as an abundant and qualified workforce, Manner Polymers selected Illinois to locate its solar-powered facility after considering locations in Arkansas, Missouri, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. The comprehensive REV Illinois incentive package encourages forward-thinking manufacturers to invest in renewable energy, while aligning with the state’s initiative to increase production and usage of EVs.

“Illinois is proud to welcome Manner Polymers and its new state-of-the-art solar-powered facility to Illinois – which strengthens the state’s EV and solar ecosystem while bolstering the supply chain,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Incentives like REV are helping Illinois usher in a carbon-free future by attracting businesses in the clean energy space, creating jobs and growing the clean energy economy.”

Manner Polymers’ new state-of-the-art Illinois location represents a major industry landmark for sustainability, serving as a first-of-its kind solar-powered PVC compounding plant using clean energy generated on-site.

Flexible PVC compounds are a critical component within vehicles, including EVs – which makes vehicles safer and more resilient to wear and tear. Flexible PVC is a material used in creating vehicle components such as primary wire, battery cable wire, brake cable wire, and trailer cable wire, as well as electrical connectors, wire harnesses, plugs, and over-mold terminators. Flexible PVC compounds are a critical component in cars which are used throughout vehicles – under the hood, in the cabin, and everything in between. Manner Polymers was eligible through REV due to manufacturing EV component parts as well as parts used to make solar panels.

Manner Polymers worked closely with Intersect Illinois throughout the site selection process and ultimately chose the Jefferson County location because of its workforce, access to rail, and the state’s commitment to sustainability.

“Jefferson County and Illinois beat out some tough competitors to win this project,” said Intersect Illinois CEO Dan Seals. “We are pleased to welcome Manner Polymers’ transformational manufacturing facility to our state.”

“Southern Illinois has always been a very business friendly region, which is primed to attract new and innovating economic development. The Mt. Vernon area in particular has essential access to interstates, air, and rail, which are necessary for any growing business,” said State Senator Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro). “I am glad to see this region receive the economic developmental recognition that it so rightfully deserves.”

“It’s exciting to see new business investing in the southern Illinois region with the opening of this manufacturing plant,” said Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg).“Times are challenging and so when this employer saw the potential in our region to open its doors, this is a major win for job growth and industry expansion which will in-turn benefit our local economy.”

REV Illinois is designed to bolster Illinois manufacturing—already a top destination for electric vehicle manufacturing in the U.S.—and grow the clean energy ecosystem. REV Illinois offers competitive incentives to expand or locate in Illinois for companies that manufacture EVs, parts or components for EVs and other clean energy sectors.

Illinois recently expanded REV to include smaller manufacturers, increased the value of the credit for companies locating in underserved communities, and expanded renewal options. Companies interested in learning more about REV benefits can visit ev.Illinois.gov.

Manner Polymers is the second recipient of a REV incentive package; details of the agreement can be found here.

In addition to supporting companies looking to expand or transition to electrification and other clean energy sectors, Illinois is also implementing a sweeping workforce development initiative through the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) to ensure the state's workforce is prepared for the jobs of the future. Through CEJA, Illinois has also incentivized Illinoisans to purchase EVs through consumer tax rebates as part of its goal of putting one million EVs on the road by 2030.

About Manner Polymers

Manner Polymers is a privately held company based in McKinney, Texas. The company has increased its footprint to become one of the largest flexible PVC compounders in North America since its inception in California more than 60 years ago. They manufacture custom, specialty and commodity compounds to support their customers’ business in a broad range of markets including building & construction, industrial & commercial, automotive and transportation, consumer products, appliance & electric, agriculture, telecommunications and medical.

