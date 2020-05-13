SPRINGFIELD - Today, Governor JB Pritzker announced that the All In Illinois website will now offer a kid-friendly content series to connect children and families with educational resources from Illinois museums and attractions. The content series features videos and activities to inspire, educate and entertain children while we all continue to stay home to flatten the curve against the coronavirus pandemic.

To launch the new series, All In Illinois is proud to partner with the Field Museum in Chicago, John Deere Pavilion in Moline, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield and several attractions in southern Illinois. New kid-friendly content will be released on the website from partners across the state over the next four weeks. Content will also be featured weekly on social media channels. The series will kick off with a video from Emily Graslie, Chief Curiosity Correspondent at the Field Museum and host of “Brain Scoop,” a popular vlog on YouTube.

To view Emily Graslie’s new video, click here.

“Our goal is to provide fun and educational activities for children to engage with as we continue to be ‘all in’ and stay home to support each other through this challenging time,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This content series also offers a taste of a variety of family-friendly experiences that will be available to them, once it’s safe to visit.”

“I'm glad to support the All in Illinois initiative, and excited about the partnership with the Field Museum,” said Emily Graslie, Chief Curiosity Correspondent at the Field Museum. “It's one more great way we as a museum can continue providing educational resources for young people across the state, through both our website and educational YouTube series, The Brain Scoop.”

Available resources on the All In Illinois website include downloadable coloring pages, word searches, crossword puzzles, educational videos, virtual field trips and more.

Illinois museums or attractions interested in contributing kid-friendly content to be featured on All in Illinois, please contact news@enjoyillinois.com.

To view the All In Illinois kids content page, click here.

To access the All in Illinois digital toolkit, click here.

