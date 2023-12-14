CHAMPAIGN-URBANA – Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation were joined by local officials and community leaders to celebrate the latest milestones on the $251.8 million replacement of the Interstate 57/74 interchange, a signature project of the historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. As it moves into its next phase, the overall project will positively impact safety and mobility while positioning the region for long-term economic growth.

“This $251.8 million, multi-year project to redesign the I-57/74 Interchange is a cornerstone of our road modernization program, and today, I couldn’t be prouder to announce that we’ve completed the first phase of its construction,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “When we make smart investments in the roadways that working families and businesses rely on, we’re constructing a better future for the entire region—one where parents and their children can commute with confidence and where new factories and distribution centers are choosing to locate in Illinois, so they can reliably ship their products across the nation.”

“The reconstruction of Interstate I57/74 is a testament to our priorities. We are committed to providing safe roads and dependable infrastructure,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “Thanks to the historic Rebuild Illinois capital program, our administration continues to invest in Illinois’ growth.”

The I-57/74 project is replacing a traditional cloverleaf interchange built in 1965 that no longer meets current traffic volumes and demands. The new interchange will feature a design that includes two flyover ramps to improve traffic flow and efficiency: Eastbound I-74 to northbound I-57 and westbound I-74 to southbound I-57. To add capacity, a third, auxiliary lane will be added to both directions of I-74 between Prospect Avenue and Duncan Road.

In recent months, the framework of the new interchange has started to take shape, with piers getting placed for the new flyover structures. Last month, reconstruction of mainline lanes of I-57 and I-74 started and will continue for the next two years.

In 2021, Gov. Pritzker and IDOT broke ground on the overall project, with new Mattis Avenue bridges over I-57 and I-74 as well as a new U.S. 150 bridge over I-57 built since then to make room for the new interchange’s larger footprint.

“The I-57/74 project is one of the cornerstones of Rebuild Illinois,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Under Gov. Pritzker, this project and others like it across the state are not only strengthening the state’s transportation system, but also creating opportunity for communities, improving commerce and enhancing local quality of life.”

“I look forward to this project being completed, this was something that has been desperately needed for a long time,” said State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet). “I appreciate the Governor coming today and I’m happy that this extremely dangerous interchange is finally being upgraded to modern design standards.”

“With the growth that Champaign County is experiencing, this project is good for our state and our community,” said State Senator Faraci (D-Champaign). “The project provides improved safety for travelers, economic benefit and high-paying jobs for our skilled workforce.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“The city of Champaign has seen great benefits with the Interstate 57/74 Interchange Reconstruction project. Today, it’s a pleasure to announce the project's next stage — a new beam placement," said State Representative Carol Ammons (D-Urbana)."This project, in its entirety, will restore green spaces, add LED lighting for improved visibility and efficiency, and improve travel times. It is a fruitful infrastructure project that prioritizes the needs of Illinois residents.”

“This State investment in both infrastructure and workforce development adds to the vibrancy of our community by providing updated and safe access to Champaign for residents and visitors while at the same time training our next generation of workers who through their involvement in this program will be able to go on to careers with the trades and have the opportunity to receive family sustaining wages,” said Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen, City of Champaign.

“Rebuild Illinois is a transformative investment in our state’s roads, bridges, and other critical infrastructure. Replacement of the I-57/74 interchange reflects the State of Illinois’ continued commitment to improving safety and efficiency in the interstate highway system that serves 40,000 vehicles daily, said Mayor Diane Marlin, City of Urbana. “This new interchange and related projects also provide training opportunities through Parkland College for people to pursue a career in the construction trades. We’re building lives along with our public infrastructure.”

“This is the kind of investment that makes a difference in Illinois communities,” said Kevin Sage, President of the East Central Building Trades. “Safe, reliable, and modernized infrastructure keeps our state connected, while creating good-paying jobs and opportunities.”

In addition to acting as a gateway to the University of Illinois and manufacturing, logistics, healthcare and agricultural industries, I-57/74 serves almost 40,000 vehicles a day, nearly 25% of which are commercial trucks moving freight.

Upon substantial completion in late 2025 with some remaining work anticipated in 2026, the new interchange will eliminate the merging, weaving and slow speeds of the existing one, resulting in improved traffic performance, reduced travel times and fewer conflicts between vehicles.

To provide underrepresented communities, women, and disadvantaged individuals a path toward a career in the construction trades, the project is putting to work members of the Highway Construction Careers Training Program, an IDOT initiative with Parkland Community College to provide critical on-the-job experience.

The project is one of several on I-57 made possible by Rebuild Illinois, remaking the state’s longest interstate at 359 miles and a crucial link between cities and major institutions. Rebuild Illinois advanced $84 million in resurfacings and other improvements in Chicago and the south suburbs, $219.4 million in bridge replacements, interchange upgrades and multiple other improvements in Kankakee and Iroquois counties, and $267 million in capacity and safety upgrades in southern Illinois.

Across the state, Gov. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years in the state's transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.

More like this: