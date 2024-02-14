CHICAGO - Today Governor JB Pritzker announced the appointment of Mary Killough, a lifelong advocate for seniors, as the next director of the Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA), pending Senate confirmation. Killough currently serves as Vice President of Operations and Government Relations for AccentCare, a national leader in home health and hospice services. She previously served as Deputy Director of IDoA from 2011-2015. Killough, a licensed attorney, has over 30 years of experience serving Illinois’ senior population.

“Our seniors deserve the highest level of dignity, respect, and care, and I am confident that Mary Killough will be an exceptional leader for the Illinois Department on Aging as we work to deliver on that promise,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Her years of experience serving seniors perfectly position her to bring Aging into its next era and advance the goal of ensuring aging Illinoisans and their caregivers have the resources they need to thrive.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“It is an honor to bring my decades of experience protecting the interests of older adults to IDoA, a community that needs passionate and dedicated advocates to advance their cause,” said Mary Killough. “This population deserves access to compassionate caretaking, comprehensive healthcare, and the opportunity for maximum independence, and I’m confident that I can work with IDoA and stakeholders to ensure this community is prioritized and receives quality care.”

Former Director Paula Basta retired from IDoA at the end of 2023. The position has been filled by an Interim Director since January 1st, 2024. Interim leadership will remain in place until Killough assumes the position in March of 2024, pending Senate confirmation.

Prior to her time at AccentCare, Killough was Chief Development Officer for Gareda Homecare in Calumet City. Killough also served as Deputy Director and as Division Manager for Home and Community Services at IDoA, and as Assistant State’s Attorney for Cook County. Killough also serves on the board of Senior Services of Will County. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Notre Dame.

More like this: