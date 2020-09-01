SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

ILLINOIS CRIMINAL JUSTICE INFORMATION AUTHORITY

Jessyca Liles-Dudley will serve on the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.* Dudley is Associate Director at Arabella Advisors and also Owner and Principal Consultant of MarginNotes LLC. Previously, Dudley served as Program Officer of Gun Violence Prevention & Justice Reform at the Joyce Foundation. Dudley also has experience as a researcher and public health practitioner. Dudley recently received the Field Leader Award from the Field Foundation of Illinois and is a fellow of Chicago United for Equity, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Culture of Health Fellowship, the OpEd Project Public Voices Fellowship, Edgar Fellows Program and New Leaders Institute Council. Dudley earned a Bachelor of Arts in Women’s Studies from Skidmore College and Master of Public Health from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

ILLINOIS POLLUTION CONTROL BOARD

Article continues after sponsor message

Anastasia Palivos will continue to serve on the Illinois Pollution Control Board.* Prior to her appointment on the Board, Palivos was an Acting Commissioner of the Illinois Commerce Commission from Jan. 2018 to Feb. 2019. An Illinois native, Palivos was the first Greek-American woman appointed to the Commission and, at 28, the youngest-ever appointed commissioner. Before her tenure as a Commissioner, Palivos was a legal and policy advisor to the chairman of the Illinois Commerce Commission. She previously worked as a business development strategy analyst for a Chicago-based health intelligence firm. She received her Juris Doctor and Bachelor of Arts in political science from DePaul University.

Jennifer Van Wie will serve on the Illinois Pollution Control Board.* Van Wie is currently Counsel at Neal Gerber & Eisenberhg LLP where she supports partners in counseling clients. Prior to serving as Counsel, she served as Special Counsel at Foley & Larder LLP and Assistant Attorney General at the Illinois Attorney General’s Office in the Environmental Civil Bureau. Van Wie earned a Bachelor of Science from Indiana University and Juris Doctor and Masters of Studies in Environmental Law from Vermont Law School.

ILLINOIS STATE BOARD OF INVESTMENT

Terrence (Terry) Healy will serve on the Illinois State Board of Investment.* Healy presently serves as Vice President and Great Lakes Regional Manager of the Laborers’ International Union of North America. Healy has served as an Illinois State AFL-CIO Vice President since 1994 and chaired the State of Illinois Procurement Policy Board from 2004-09. Healy earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Loyola University.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

More like this: