CARTERSVILLE — Governor JB Pritzker visited the Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) Cancer Institute today to announce a $10M grant to Southern Illinois Healthcare for their recent expansion of the SIH Cancer Institute in Carterville. The grant is made possible through the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois plan to improve infrastructure statewide.

“As Governor, there is nothing more important than the health and safety of Illinoisans — no matter their zip code or income status,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I couldn’t be prouder to announce that we have awarded the SIH Cancer Institute $10 million in Rebuild Illinois grant funding to help cover the cost of this recent project. After years of planning, design, and construction, each and every one of those patients, and many more, will have access to the modernized healing spaces and the quality, holistic care they deserve.”

The 10M general investment, will be utilized for upgrades to facility furniture, medical equipment, and the buildout of the Cancer Institute in Carterville. The Carterville plan, completed in December of 2022, included an approximate 20,000 square foot expansion and the modernization of both clinical and non-clinical areas.

The State is also awarding two additional capital grants to SIH. The first, totaling $150,000, will support the expansion of the SIH Cancer Institute Café, which serves 300 cancer patients with nutrient-appropriate meals daily as well as caregivers and employees.

The second, also totaling $150,000, will be dedicated to costs for the design, oversight, and implementation of kitchen renovations. The expanded kitchen space will provide space for high nutrient-value meal preparation workshops and demonstrations, led by the SIH oncology dietitian.

“The SIH Cancer Institute is a shining example of our commitment to the people in the communities we serve,” said SIH President and CEO John Antes. “With historical incidence rates of cancer, we saw a need for greater access to multidisciplinary care. Today, while cancer incidence rates in Southern Illinois are still higher than state and national averages, mortality rates have been falling compared to state and national averages. More of our neighbors are alive and here with us today because of the SIH Cancer Institute.”

“The expansion at the Southern Illinois Healthcare Cancer Institute will ensure that high quality access to patient care will remain a viable option for those seeking treatment close to home,” said Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg). “I want to thank our local, state, and federal leaders for their bipartisan support in making sure this health care facility received the funding needed to meet the demands for our area. Not only will this expansion ensure patient access to life-saving care, but this will also bring new good paying jobs to our region and strengthen our local workforce. This is a great day for Southern Illinois!”

"The citizens of southern Illinois are sure to benefit from this critical investment of state resources," said State Representative Dr. Paul Jacobs (R-Pomona). "I congratulate SIH and the SIH Cancer Institute on this important occasion and look forward to the many lives that will be saved because of this expansion."

All three grants are supported by Rebuild Illinois - Governor Pritzker's bipartisan $45 billion capital program. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation as well as vertical infrastructure like hospitals and schools.

