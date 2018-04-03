COLLINSVILLE - Got Your Six Support Dogs, a non-profit organization that helps veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD with training and provides a specially trained PTSD dog at no charge, announces they have received a $2,000 grant from the Employees Community Fund (ECF) of Boeing St. Louis.

“The Boeing Employee Community Fund (ECF) believes in Got Your Six Support Dogs mission and is proud of our support of this wonderful organization,” said Eula Wiggins, President of Boeing Employee Community Fund.

Boeing is committed to invest in the areas where our employees live, work, and play. The ECF of Boeing St. Louis is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit and a separate entity from The Boeing Company. It works within all three of Boeing’s community investment strategies to develop a site-specific plan tailored to the particular needs of our region, focusing a number of its grants on our heroes, veterans and families.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are pleased to have received another grant from The ECF of Boeing St. Louis. These funds will help us improve the lives of those who suffer from PTSD. By finding, selecting and training a dog, plus providing therapeutic services, housing and a week’s worth of one-on-one mentoring, we are able to help those who have sacrificed for our country. The grant helps support our efforts in order to serve more deserving veterans,” said Nicole Lanahan, Executive Director of Got Your Six Support Dogs.

ABOUT GOT YOUR SIX SUPPORT DOGS

Got Your Six Support Dogs supports veterans and first-responders who have risked their lives to serve our country. To help those who struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as well as sexual trauma, Got Your Six Support Dog’s goal is to place trained PTSD service dogs with veterans and first-responders at no cost to help them heal from the psychological stress of war and duty through the compassion and healing power of their loyal 4-legged companions. For additional information visit http://gotyoursixsupportdogs.com

More like this: