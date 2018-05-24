COLLINSVILLE - Got Your Six Support Dogs, a non-profit organization that helps veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD with training and provides a specially trained PTSD dog at no charge, announces they have received $13,000 in charitable donations from three organizations including Walmart in Glen Carbon, IL and two private donors.

The funds will be used for standard operations at Got Your Six. The donations will help sustain and grow the organization’s mission to serve more veterans and first responders from throughout the United States.

“We are grateful to Walmart and these two private donors who will help us better serve our deserving heroes. These individuals have put their lives on the line for our country and local communities, and the funds will enables us to work with more veterans nationwide,” said Nicole Lanahan, Executive Director with Got Your Six Support Dogs.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lanahan added that it costs around $20,000 to find, select and train a dog, plus provide therapeutic services, housing and a week’s worth of one-on-one mentoring for those who suffer from PTSD. All funds contribute to improving the organization’s services and expanding its outreach.

ABOUT GOT YOUR SIX SUPPORT DOGS

Got Your Six Support Dogs supports veterans and first-responders who have risked their lives to serve our country. To help those who struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as well as sexual trauma, Got Your Six Support Dog’s goal is to place trained PTSD service dogs with veterans and first-responders at no cost to help them heal from the psychological stress of war and duty through the compassion and healing power of their loyal 4-legged companions. For additional information visit http://gotyoursixsupportdogs.com

More like this: