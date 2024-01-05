Goshen Theatre Project Presents Frozen, Jr. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GLEN CARBON - “Let it go, let it go, we can’t hold it back anymore…”You all know the song and are probably finishing the lyrics in your head as you read. It’s been ten years since the original release of the movie Frozen and it was an instant hit with kids around the world.The 2019 sequel once again brought the beloved princesses, Elsa and Anna, back into the spotlight with a new generation of kids. Now, as the world awaits the 2025 release of Frozen III, Goshen Theatre Project plans to bring the emotional bond between these two sisters to the stage in the musical adaptation of Frozen, Jr! Performances will take place at the Hettenhausen Center for the Arts (Lebanon, IL) with shows on January 19 and 20 at 7:00p.m and matinees on January 20 and 21 at 2:30pm. These family-friendly shows are estimated to be about 90 minutes, which includes a 15 minute intermission. Tickets are selling fast with over half the tickets already sold! If you don’t want to miss out, tickets should bepurchasedimmediately at https://gtp.booktix.com/. Article continues after sponsor message We will also be holding a special Cocoa and Cookiesfundraiser event before each of our matinee shows.Join us on January 20 or 21 from 1:00-1:45 and enjoy our cookies and cocoa bar with a chocolate fountain, magic light up wand, and a special meet and greet with some of our characters! Fundraiser tickets can be purchasedhere or by scanning the QR code in the flyer. The actorsin this production range in age from 6-18 and they are ready to light up the stage with their hand-made costumesand months of hard work.You don’t want to miss this one!Directors Terry Pattison and Tori Evans, alongside Music Director, David Wilton, are looking forward to sharing this talented castwith audience members.? Frozen, Jr. is the first show for Goshen Theatre Project in 2024, but announcements have already been made for 2024 summer camps! You can register now for Disney’s Aristocats Kids (ages 5-10) or Disney’s Aladdin, Jr(ages 11-15) by visiting the education section or our website Camps | Goshen Theatre Project. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip