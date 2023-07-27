GLEN CARBON - Goshen Theatre Project Presents Little Shop of Horrors Sit back in your seats, and dare to relax as our actors bring the stage (and plants) to life right before your eyes. If you haven’t seen this American horror comedy, prepare to be wowed as you watch a new breed of plant, named Audrey, take on a personality all its own and demand to be fed a strict diet of human blood! While you enjoy the show on stage, you can sip on one of our speciality drinks from the “Bloody Audrey Bar!” Directors Terry Pattison and Tori Evans, alongside Music Director, David Wilton, are looking forward to sharing this talented cast, ages 16-30, with audience members.

They have worked diligently and are looking forward to sharing this set, which was inspired by black and white TV shows of the 60’s with the added flair of the man eating plant. Making this even more unique is the fact the plants from the show were shipped to us straight from Broadway in NYC! You won’t want to miss this ravenous show! The production will take place at Goshen Theatre Project headquarters on the following dates: August 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6. Wednesday through Saturday shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday show at 2:30 p.m.

August 2nd and 3rd have been deemed 60’s Night and we encourage all patrons to dress in their best 60’s style outfits! Tickets are available for $20 at gtp.BookTix.com. If you are looking for a more unique experience, we do have limited availability for our VIP and Dinner Ticketing which will be available during all evening performances. Your ticket will include a 60's type TV tray dinner to include; fried chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes (from Main St. Cafe in Belleville) and a super fun Little Shop themed sweet dessert. Your ticket will be in the front VIP area of the stage.Seating will be unique as we are bringing in couches and other chairs to be arranged at the front of the stage.

Article continues after sponsor message

Individual Tickets are $39.99 and are available at https://form.jotform.com/231496895294170

Next up for Goshen Theatre Project will be Always...Patsy Cline September 22-24 on the stage the Old Herald Brewery in Collinsville. To learn more about this season and upcoming auditions, please visit our website at https://www.goshentheatreproject.org/ or find us on Facebook and Instagram! Goshen Theatre Project NFP was founded in 2014 by a group of educators from the Metro east area. This team of educators was joined by a group of very dedicated parents who desired to expand performance opportunities for their community.

GTP was born out of the need for a total arts experience in a world where less emphasis is placed on the fine arts and their importance in shaping well rounded individuals. The Goshen Theatre Project's mission is to serve the communities of Edwardsville, Troy, Glen Carbon, and other surrounding Metro-East areas by producing and presenting theater of the highest caliber, nurturing new talent, and developing youth outreach and arts education programs. We are a non for profit organization with 501(c)(3) tax status.

More like this: