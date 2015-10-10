Liz Enloe wanted to have theater for every age to experience and with that goal in mind she has organized Goshen Theatre Project.

Opening night for Goshen Theatre Project’s production of “Shrek: The Musical” was Friday night at Wildey Theatre and it was extra special. The production is the first for the Goshen Theatre Project and is a realization of a dream for Enloe.

Tonight’s show is at 7:30 p.m. and there is a matinee slated for 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be purchased through the Wildey Theatre’s webpage or at the door. Tickets are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for children.

Preston King will play Shrek and Laura Douglas will be Fiona. Other leading characters are A.J. Cafazza as Donkey, Riley Kloostra as Dragon, Ethan Kindle as Lord Farquaad, Julia Paul as Teen Fiona, Hannah Willmore as Gingy, Clayton Osborne as Pinocchio and Whitney Klee as Young Fiona. Another 50 students from Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, Alton, Troy and even St. Louis, are dancers, villagers and “Fairy Tale Creatures” . The cast and chorus include students entering the 3rd grade to graduating high school seniors.

Goshen Theatre Project’s production is directed by Liz Enloe. Therese Hembruch choreographed the show. Costumes were created by Terry Pattison. Additional GTP board members Shannon Flanigan, Nancy Douglas, Eliza Pautz and Kevin Wendel have been assisting with the production.

“We wanted the show to be one people come in and nobody is turned away to have a part or the experience,” Enloe said. “We all what experience acting and this is the right place to do that. Wiley has been fabulous and we are really enjoying our relationship.”

Students ranging from elementary to high school are participating tonight.

“We wanted to start a theatre company in Edwardsville, Glen Carbon and Troy and with it is a premise it is for all ages and it will encompass education,” she said. “Education and teaching about life skills is a big part of the puzzle for everyone.”

Shrek: The Musical is based on the Oscar-winning, animated DreamWorks film, Shrek. Shrek was released in 2001 featuring an all-star cast including Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy, and John Lithgow. Both the movie and the musical draw from William Steig's picture book Shrek! The production opened on Broadway December 14, 2008 at the Broadway Theatre. Directed by Jason Moore and choreographed by Josh Prince, the production featured Brian d'Arcy James, Sutton Foster, Christopher Sieber, John Tartaglia and Daniel Breaker.

This is the first production for GTP, which was founded in early 2015 by Liz Enloe, Kevin Wendel, Therese Hembruch, and Terry Pattison. Each founder brings years of experience in community and school musical productions, music, staging, choreography, set and costume design, fundraising and publicity. They were joined by a few extremely dedicated parents – Jeannie Marlinghaus, Shannon Flanigan, Nancy Douglas, Caryn Jenkins and Rebecca Bugger. GTP is a not-for-profit corporation with 501(c)3 status.

All community theatre, large and small, must rely on financial support from the community. Ticket sales alone cannot provide sustained support. GTP recognizes donations through its Friends of the Goshen Theatre Project. Each level of membership is recognized with benefits ranging from listing in the program to a thank-you reception with the board. Anyone interested in joining the friends should contact Kevin Wendel at 618-288-4485 or kdwendel@charter.net

