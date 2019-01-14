EDWARDSVILLE - Hansen Meat Company fans rejoice; the Goshen Butcher Shop located at 246 N. Main next to Wildey Theatre will be stocking Hansen products.

While Hansen closed its Edwardsville store recently, this partnership allows loyal Hansen-Edwardsville customers to still get their favorite products in town but at the Goshen Butcher Shop. This adds another layer to the offerings of the 72-year-old butcher shop previously known as Edwardsville Frozen Foods.

“Our goal is to work together with partners, keep things local, within the community and offer a quality assortment of products,” said Jeff Merkel, owner of the Goshen Butcher Shop.

He also mentioned that “nothing changes for our original shop as we will continue to provide exactly the same products and services as before and adding Hansen’s products to our freezer display adds additional assortment for customers of Edwardsville.”

The legacy of premium quality meats for both enterprises for nearly seven decades makes great sense to have a relationship, Merkel said. For deals on Hansen or Goshen Meat and more, text MEAT to 96000.

For over 40 years Bruce Krome has served as head butcher with Russ Martin running the meat processing for more than 10 years. Ed Hall and Fred Schulte, the previous owners have stayed involved in the business and Clayton Spencer has come in as General Manager to run overall operations.

Winter Hours

The Goshen Butcher Shop is scaling back to the winter hours. Until mid-March, the new store hours are Tuesday- Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Saturday at 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Business customers can still pick up meats as early as 9:00 a.m.

